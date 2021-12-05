Lucky Mahzooz winner bags 1kg of gold

Dozens struck it lucky in Dubai’s latest Mahzooz prize draw, including three people who won Dh100,000 each in the draw.

There was no winner of the top prize of Dh10 million in this week’s live draw, but the second prize of Dh1 million was divided equally among 43.

Each of the winners secured Dh23,256 after matching four out of the five winning numbers — 7, 19, 33, 34 and 38.

One lucky winner, who held ticket number 8626299, also won 1 kilogram of gold - which is worth about Dh210,000 ($57,350).

The total prize money of the draw was Dh1,992,300.

The next draw is set to take place at 9pm on December 11.

Last month, 26 winners shared the Dh1 million prize and three winners collected 100 grams of gold and Dh100,000 each.

In another draw last month, 32 participants shared the Dh1 million prize, taking home Dh31,250 each after matching four out of the five numbers.

The Mahzooz draw has changed many lives all over the UAE.

Last month, Suzane Saiid Yazbeck, a Lebanese woman in Abu Dhabi who won Dh100,000, said it was a ‘nice surprise before Christmas’.

Ms Yazbeck, 51, who works as an executive assistant, said she would be able to clear some of her bank loans and send money to her relatives in Lebanon.

“It’s a nice surprise before Christmas. It is really a gift. I would be able to help some of my family members in Lebanon. We are always helping and we continue offering help. It’s a bit expensive there, with the currency dropping low,” she said.

Suzane Saiid Yazbeck won Dh100,000 from the Mahzooz weekly draw. Photo: Ms Yazbeck

In October, a Bangladeshi crane operator in Dubai who did not even have a bank account won Dh1 million in a Mahzooz draw.

Abdul Kadeer, 32, moved to the emirate 10 years ago to work for a steel company, earning Dh2,400 each month.

The father of two sent nearly all of his income to his family back home, leaving him with less than Dh100 for food and bills.

“This changes everything for me. I will quit my job and I will move back to Bangladesh for now,” he said.

“When I got the call I thought someone was trying to prank me. Now, it’s slowly starting to sink in that I’m a millionaire.

“I want to help my father and brother. We will build a house in Bangladesh. I will buy my wife what she wants and we will save for our children.”

Participants must register online and buy a Dh35 bottle of water to enter. The bottles are collected by the organisation and donated to charity.