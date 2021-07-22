Dubai resident plans new business after winning Dh500,000 in Mahzooz draw

Nazeerali, who won AED 500,000 in the Mahzooz draw, plans to start his own cafeteria in Dubai.

A Dubai resident who lost his job because of the Covid-19 pandemic plans to open his own business after he won Dh500,000 ($136,147) in the recent weekly Mahzooz draw.

Nazeerali, 53, was one of two winners of the Dh1,000,000 second prize after he matched five out of six numbers in the draw.

Nazeerali, whose surname was not disclosed by lotto organisers, said while it took some time for the "life-changing win to sink in", he always believed that he would have a change in fortune.

Quote I’ve always dreamt of starting my own cafeteria in Dubai Nazeerali

“I’ve been jobless for a few months. I had to send my family back home to cut down on expenses during this uncertain time,” he said

“I felt down and lonely, but I never lost hope. I always believed in the power of luck and always saw the light at the end of the tunnel.

“My big win with Mahzooz has proved that optimism and positivity always bring great things in life.”

Nazeerali said he plans to use most of the money to set up a new business venture.

“I’ve always dreamt of starting my own cafeteria in Dubai, but I thought that this would be impossible for an ordinary man like me,” he said.

“But now I know for sure that nothing is impossible.”

Originally from Tamil Nadu in India, Nazeerali plans to bring his family back to the UAE.

“Once I start my own business, I will bring my family back so that we can reunite,” he said.

“My wife and my two children are eagerly waiting for those good days to come. I can’t wait for the four of us to be together again.”

Nazeerali said he will also allocate some of his winnings to help others in his extended family.

“I have faced several hardships and disappointments while I’ve been looking for a job. I know very well how it feels to be without work,” he said.

“Therefore, I will support the unemployed members in my extended family so that they can also have a ray of hope in their lives.”

Participants in the draw must register online and buy a Dh35 bottle of water to enter. The water is collected by the organisation and donated to charity.

