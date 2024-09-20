Satish Sanpal, chairman of Anax Holding, says he will not be incentivised to earn more if he does not spend money. Victor Besa / The National
Satish Sanpal, chairman of Anax Holding, says he will not be incentivised to earn more if he does not spend money. Victor Besa / The National

Business

Money

Money & Me: ‘My best investment is a $100m Dubai Hills mansion’

Satish Sanpal, chairman of Anax Holding, aims to be listed among the top 10 billionaires globally by 2034

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

September 20, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money