Money & Me: ‘My best investment is a $100m Dubai Hills mansion’

Indian businessman Satish Sanpal, who is the chairman of UAE-based investment firm Anax Holding, embarked on an acquisition spree during the Covid-19 pandemic, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/05/24/money-me-i-only-invest-in-real-estate-as-its-a-great-hedge-against-inflation/" target="_blank">buying land plots </a>and properties in Dubai. Today, he is reaping the benefits as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/06/22/ultra-wealthy-snap-up-dubais-luxury-properties-seeking-better-value-for-money/" target="_blank">property prices in Dubai </a>have appreciated many times amid the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/07/06/demand-for-branded-residences-remain-strong-amid-dubai-property-boom/" target="_blank">real estate boom</a>. Mr Sanpal, 39, counts a mansion <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/11/my-own-home-family-build-dh65m-dubai-hills-villa-from-scratch/" target="_blank">in Dubai Hills </a>that he <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/09/01/money-me-my-best-investment-is-buying-uae-off-plan-properties-in-the-early-2000s/" target="_blank">bought off-plan </a>as one of his best investments to date. Anax Holding, founded in 2018, includes subsidiaries Anax Developments, Anax Media and Anax Hospitality with plans to expand again. Mr Sanpal, who started his career in the UAE 11 years ago with a gold business, currently lives in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/15/burj-khalifa-lights-up-in-pakistani-and-indian-flag-colours/" target="_blank">the Burj Khalifa</a> with his family. His ultimate goal is to be listed among <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/04/03/forbes-list-of-top-10-billionaires-globally-in-2024-in-pictures/" target="_blank">the top 10 billionaires </a>in the world by 2034. “I studied only till the eighth grade since I started working at the age of 15. I took 50,000 Indian rupees ($597) from my mother to start <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/20-of-world-s-top-grocery-stores-will-use-blockchain-for-food-safety-by-2025-1.857887" target="_blank">a grocery store</a>. I sustained that business for two years, but it incurred losses,” he says. “I then started a stock market business where I introduced customers to brokers for a commission. I came to Dubai in search of new opportunities, realised the city has scope for growth and got involved in multiple businesses.” Mr Sanpal enjoys hobbies such as collecting art, yachts, rare books and manuscripts and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/02/12/aston-martin-unveils-new-versions-of-vantage-gt3-and-f1-car-on-same-day/" target="_blank">luxury cars</a>. Money is very important to me. I have seen many highs and lows, both financially and personally. I have realised that if you have no money, you aren’t valued, so I have learnt to respect money. I have never worked for someone else. I have always run businesses. I sustained a loss in my first business and had to shut down my grocery store. But that’s a good thing since it paved the way for me to be here now. I have faced many ups and downs in life. Many people <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/when-is-it-a-good-idea-to-borrow-money-1.1134125" target="_blank">borrowed money </a>from me, but never returned it, both in India and the UAE. But it never stopped me and I have always moved on. I am <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/money-me-i-d-tell-my-younger-self-to-be-a-more-aggressive-risk-taker-1.1042332" target="_blank">a risk taker</a>. During the Covid-19 pandemic, I acquired land plots and properties in Dubai taking advantage of the massive reduction in prices. Most of those investments have appreciated 10 times in value today owing to the property boom in Dubai. The UAE government’s pro-business policies and low taxation have helped me create wealth. I am a mix of both. I believe in maintaining a fine balance between saving and spending. If I don’t spend money, then how will I be incentivised to earn more? I make investments in asset classes I understand. I don’t keep a lot of money handy or in the bank. As soon as I get hold of money, I invest it in assets that bring me returns like properties, luxury watches and jewellery. My best investment is my under-construction mansion in Dubai Hills, which my wife persuaded me to buy. Its value has appreciated to approximately $100 million. I purchased this during the pandemic, too. My Bugatti, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2023/03/08/rolls-royce-phantom-syntopia-makes-its-debut/" target="_blank">Rolls-Royce Phantom </a>and yacht. I always think about money and feel very positive about it. I believe that you can’t achieve much without money. It helps me keep my family happy and enables me to provide them with luxuries. Maintain discipline in life, that’s crucial. If you are disciplined, you will have health, wealth and prosperity. Living life the way I want to is the most important luxury. This includes getting a nutritionist to live a healthy lifestyle, buying swanky cars, fine clothes or luxury watches, which make me confident and feel good. I want to be among the top 10 billionaires globally within a decade. I believe in the power of manifestation. I have numerous property investments in Dubai and our development company is set to launch four new projects worth Dh3 billion ($0.82 billion) this year. Construction is progressing on the Vento Tower, our first luxury project in Business Bay, Dubai. Another milestone is starting my real estate business in the UK.