Vish Patel with his wife Jay, mother Kanta, daughter Eva, son Eashan, and their pet dog Wispa at their home in Parkways, Dubai Hills. All photos: Ahmed Ramzan for The National

My Own Home: Family build Dh65m Dubai Hills villa from scratch

Vish Patel now plans to move on from his five-bedroom, three-storey house and work on building another

Katy Gillett

September 11, 2024