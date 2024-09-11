My Own Home: Family build Dh65m Dubai Hills villa from scratch

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/my-own-home/"><i><b>My Own Home</b></i></a><i><b> takes you inside a reader-owned property to ask how much they paid, why they decided to buy and what they have done with it since moving in</b></i> Vish Patel, the owner of a project management company, lives with his wife, two children and mother in a five-bedroom villa in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/24/my-own-home-entrepreneur-to-double-money-on-dh135m-dubai-hills-villa/" target="_blank">Dubai Hills</a>, not far from the sprawling golf course. He built the property from scratch, buying the land for more than Dh5 million ($1.3 million), before spending at least Dh20 million – although he says it’s probably more, as there were plenty of additions and upgrades he didn’t account for – creating his dream home. Now, he’s listed it for Dh65 million as he looks to build an even better project elsewhere in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>. <i>The National</i> takes a look around. It’s a five-bedroom house, with a basement, ground floor and roof terrace. It’s on a 12,000-square-foot plot. With it being my own house and me being a perfectionist, I wouldn’t say it’s finished even now. But it’s been two years since we moved in. I'd wanted to build a house here for a while. We have an old house in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">UK</a>, it’s a listed building that we’ve <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/29/high-demand-for-renovations-leaves-some-dubai-homeowners-paying-extra-to-fix-poor-work/" target="_blank">renovated</a>. Here we wanted something modern, opposite to what I have over there. And a family home – something practical that we can use for my kids, who are teenagers, and my mum, who is staying with us now, too. We wanted somewhere that we could use all of the areas, entertain in the house. It’s not just a show home, it’s something that suits all of our needs. I knew in my mind how that would work, I sketched it out then called an architect. I chose the materials, equipment, everything. It was an exciting time. Of course, Covid caused some changes in direction due to the availability of materials and so on. I’m not selling because the market is great and now is the time to sell. I put my heart and soul into this house. I’d never sell my house in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/england/" target="_blank">England</a> no matter what offer someone made. But, emotionally, here I can sell the house and I know I could do something similar again. I wanted to liquidate some funds from the value of the house to do it again. The needs of the family have changed and I might not build something as big again. I love Dubai Hills. The million dollar question we used to get asked since we’ve been in the UAE 20 years was, 'Where’s the centre of Dubai?' It was the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/14/my-dubai-rent-digital-content-creator-loves-watching-people-from-her-marina-apartment/" target="_blank">Marina</a>, then <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/07/my-dubai-rent-entrepreneur-pays-dh100000-for-one-bedroom-flat-with-dubai-fountain-views/" target="_blank">Downtown</a>. Now I really feel Dubai Hills is the right place to be. It’s so central, you can get out to everywhere, it’s a practical location. When we move on, I’d like to stay here. Having a villa is absolutely amazing as it’s a private space but it comes with responsibility, maintenance. Now we’re toying with the idea of moving into a penthouse and having a change, where we can go down and use the pool, instead of worrying about the pool cleaner coming. Short-term, we’re potentially looking at a flat or something similar, but in Dubai Hills. The master plan has community pools, but I also have a pool at the house and a Jacuzzi outside. The basement has a gym and a steam room, and we have a home cinema as well. It’s a small cinema, with only four seats, but it’s for our use, not to invite people round. The entertainment space is in our basement. Our whole plot was excavated and the basement is our biggest floor. Growing up, watching movies, basements were always dark, scary places, so I’ve excavated the plot and it has three-metre-high ceilings and windows with natural light coming in. We’ve got a sunken terrace, a green living wall on one side, a barbecue pizza oven, kitchen and so on that we use – that’s all on the lower basement level as well. It’s pretty neutral. When you enter you notice a skylight at the top that goes up to the roof. The whole house is built on this spine wall. Outside, it’s clad in basalt, a lava stone. With heat and dust, there are very few dark colours you can use, but basalt doesn’t heat up the house. It’s black outside and we boldly use it in the master bedroom, too. Inside is the white marble, which serves a purpose as it stays cool. The flooring is porcelain tile that’s made to look like white marble slabs. We have wooden floors for bedrooms, which are solid oak. Every two to three years you need to oil the floor, but otherwise it’s low maintenance and, because it breathes, it allows for shrinking and expanding with the humidity. It was a considerable expense, but we also have floor-to-height windows in every room – and most of them are motorised. People forget how heavy they are, so the motorised option really helps. For many months of the year we have our windows open in our bedrooms, so it’s nice to have those sliding doors. The glass is clear and transparent, but it limits heat protection without the tint. It’s one of the best investments I made. You can put your hand on it and not feel the heat even during the summer. We wanted light to come in and didn’t want to have to close the curtains during the day because it’s hot. Storage was really important and everything can be hidden away. All the cabinet and joinery has been made bespoke. There’s a lot of automation – the way the music works, the locks on the doors, the cameras. We can programme it how we want and control it all even when we’re not here. There’s also a double-height wardrobe in our master bedroom. You can never have too much wardrobe space, and there’s a lift in there that takes you up to the same wardrobe floor above it. Another element that’s been practical for us is that the master bedroom has two separate bathrooms – his and hers – so no more arguments in the morning. I’ve been dreaming of building this house for a long, long time. In my head, I’ve been bookmarking pages, saying, ‘When I do my house, I want to do that or this.’ And I have to say this is the best community I’ve stayed in – we know the neighbours, my son plays basketball and this is the first time he’s met kids that aren’t in his school. We go walking the dog as a family and get to meet loads of people. On this street, most people have built their houses from scratch and they are mostly here to stay forever. It’s not just houses getting flipped and sold all the time. That gives more stability as well.