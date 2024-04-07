My Dubai Rent: Entrepreneur pays Dh100,000 for one-bedroom flat in Downtown

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

Entrepreneur and venture capitalist Yatin Thakur rents a spacious one-bedroom apartment in Downtown Dubai that offers views of Dubai Fountains and the district’s many skyscrapers.

This is the first apartment in Dubai for the Indian, 37, who moved from his home country about three years ago.

Mr Thakur was interested in the location because the building offered 24-hour maintenance and stunning views of the fountains situated outside of Dubai Mall.

He took The National on a tour of his home, which lies about seven minutes by car from where he works at the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Tell us about your home

I stay in a one-bedroom apartment located in Downtown Dubai.

It is about 900 square feet with two washrooms, one large living room, a kitchen, bedroom and a balcony with a beautiful view of the Dubai Fountains, as well as the famous Burj Al Arab.

My building is managed by Emaar so it provides some of the best facilities such as two pools, jacuzzi, steam and gym. The building also has around the clock maintenance by Emaar and provides ample amount of parking space for visitors.

The apartment is conveniently located right next to Burj Khalifa and is close to my workplace in Dubai International Financial Centre.

All major amenities and metro station are located within a walking distance of seven to 10 minutes, which makes it a convenient spot even in peak summer.

What do you get for your money?

The neighbourhood is probably one of the best in Dubai, which is hustling and bustling in the evenings and also has access to the Burj Park.

Mr Thakur's bedroom also has views of Downtown Dubai. Leslie Pableo / The National

Within proximity is also Business Bay. The area provides access to convenience stores, restaurants, cafe’s, medical centres as well as shopping.

Downtown is a pedestrian friendly space and is also close to the metro station.

Is it a sociable neighbourhood?

Being in Downtown has been one of the best decisions as it provided me access to not only convenience but it helped me in building my social circle in Dubai.

People are super friendly and it is a modern neighbourhood with a diverse set of people.

One can easily go to any of the coffee shops and end up finding their neighbours working from there.

The neighbourhood is also walkable to the Dubai Canal.

Have you added any personal touches to the flat?

My apartment came unfurnished so I bought all the furniture and also created a little work-from-home area for the days I'm not going to the office.

I continue to keep upgrading my house from time to time.

Does living there offer value for money?

Downtown is one of the costliest neighbourhoods in Dubai. However, I feel it does help you in saving a lot of costs with regards to travel and also allows you to participate in activities and social events within the proximity.

It has also added to my professional growth and hence I feel it does offer a value for my money.

Is there anything you would change?

The traffic situation is slightly concerning in the area as many new buildings have been added in the neighbourhood causing stress on the roads.

It would be nice to have alternate roads in order to avoid traffic congestion especially near Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall junction.

Do you plan to stay in the property for a long time?

This is my third year in Dubai and I have been living in this apartment since I moved to the city.

I have checked several other neighbourhoods. However, I am still not convinced that I should leave Downtown.

Given a choice, I might consider buying an apartment in this neighbourhood.