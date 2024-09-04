Imran Ahmed and his wife Neelofar bought a three-bedroom home at the Pulse Villas in Dubai South for Dh2.35 million in September 2023. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

My Own Home: Couple’s first Dubai property surges in value by Dh1 million in a year

Imran Ahmed and Neelofar Rafique-Ahmed bought a three-bedroom corner unit villa in Dubai South

Katy Gillett

September 04, 2024