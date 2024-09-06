Gautam Aggarwal, managing director of Gautam General Trading, says he's been a big saver from childhood. Antonie Robertson / The National
Money & Me: ‘I wish I had spent more in my 20s’

Gautam Aggarwal, managing director of Gautam General Trading, picks an Emirates Hills villa he renovated and sold as his best investment

Deepthi Nair
September 06, 2024