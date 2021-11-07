How to win one million Emirates Skywards miles at Expo 2020 Dubai

As of Sunday, five visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai will get a chance to win one million Emirates Skywards miles simply by collecting country stamps from the world fair's 192 pavilions. Visitors who collect a minimum of 50 stamps will get a chance to enter a grand prize draw, with more chances for every additional 50 stamps.

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai here

The Explore the World draw will be held every Sunday, and entries for the grand prize draw will be accepted until December 10. Every week, winners will walk away with prizes such as a Nissan X-Terra SUV, Expo Gold Coins, Jubilee Experiences, and food and beverage vouchers worth Dh250.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 A large traditional Gini in the Sri Lanka pavilion. All photos by Chris Whiteoak/ The National

To enter, visitors have to pick up an Expo 2020 Dubai stamp card from booths around the site and collect a minimum of 50 stamps from country pavilions. Fifty stamps equal one entry apiece for the weekly draw and grand prize draw. Those who have 100 stamps will get one weekly and two grand prize entries, while 150 stamps will get you one weekly and three grand prize entries.

Read more My Dubai Expo: Superfan on a mission to collect rare pavilion pin badges

If you get all 192 stamps, you will get the chance to enter one weekly draw and four grand prize draws.

Five grand prize winners will be selected on Sunday, December 12.

Last week, Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs began distributing free Expo 2020 passports to travellers arriving in the city.

"Amid the optimism and joy which prevailed at Dubai airports, Dubai started granting today 3,000 Expo 2020 passports to those coming to the UAE," it said on Twitter.

The yellow booklets have become the Expo's must-have souvenir, as visitors collect stamps from each of the pavilions in a “round the world” tour.

The fair has also announced a new November weekday pass for Dh45, valid for one-day visits from Sunday to Thursdays until Tuesday, November 30.