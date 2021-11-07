Expo 2020 Dubai launches half price November ticket for just Dh45

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai here

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai on weekdays can avail of a reduced ticket price of less than half the normal cost.

A day pass for Sunday to Thursday, normally priced at Dh95, will cost Dh45 until November 30.

The ticket also includes 10 'Smart Queue Bookings' for participating pavilions and attractions, which allow visitors to skip the waiting lines.

Entry is free for the under-18s, anyone aged 60 and over, and people with disabilities, who may also bring one companion at half-price. Students with a valid identity card from any academic institution in the world can also enter free of charge.

Day passes for Fridays and Saturdays are priced at the regular Dh95.

Expo also offers multi-day passes for Dh195, which are valid for 30 consecutive days from the first day of use. The season pass lasts until the end of Expo 2020 on March 31 and costs Dh495.

People interact with a robot at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Khushnum Bhandari/ The National

Visitors eligible for free tickets must book online ahead of their visit, apart from children under 6 years old, who will only be issued tickets upon arrival at the Expo site entrance.

Visitors aged 18 and above must present proof of any Covid-19 vaccination recognised by their national government or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Non-vaccinated ticket-holders who have not been tested within the 72-hour period can obtain tests at the PCR testing centre near the Expo 2020 site (at Expo World Parking K) for free, once they show proof of their Expo ticket. Visitors are advised to take the PCR test at least one day before visiting the Expo as results may take up to 10 hours.

How to be treated like a VIP at Expo 2020 Dubai

Visitors who want to be treated like VIPs at Expo 2020 Dubai can sign up for the Jubilee Experience, giving guests access to a special lounge, valet parking, discounts on food and drink, and other perks.

It costs Dh10,000, and includes four season passes, 30 multi-day passes and 10 one-day passes.

The Premium Experience season pass for Dh1,750, aimed at those looking for networking and business development opportunities, offers priority access to select events, such as Expo’s Programme for People and Planet, and a number of thematic business forums.

The pass also offers restaurant discounts, fast track access, plus five entries to the Premium Lounge at 2020 Club by Emaar, to host meetings and enjoy free food and drinks.