Do I need a PCR test to visit Expo 2020 Dubai?

Read also: Expo 2020 Dubai tickets and opening hours - plan your visit

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai will need to show evidence of a Covid-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Officials announced on Wednesday that everyone attending the event must meet these requirements - but does it matter which vaccine you have had, and what if you only have a paper certificate proving vaccination?

Quote We have been looking at how to train our staff to look at all the certificates, and to ensure that we make it as seamless as possible for people entering Sconaid McGeachin, Expo 2020 Dubai

"We want to make this as easy as possible. We're not there to put barriers in the way, but we do want to ensure that we are observing safety protocols," said Sconaid McGeachin, senior vice president of communications at Expo 2020, in an interview with Dubai Eye radio.

So what are the rules for visitors?

Do visitors need proof of vaccination and a negative PCR test to visit Expo 2020 Dubai?

No, visitors only need to show either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

How do visitors show proof of vaccination?

Residents who live in the UAE can use the Al Hosn app.

Visitors to the UAE are also encouraged to download the app and add their international vaccine certificate details and unified identification number, which is issued on arrival in the country.

Expo 2020 Dubai will also permit tourists to show vaccination certificates issued by their national governments.

Do residents need to show their Al Hosn app or can they use vaccination certificates issued by UAE health authorities?

Certificates will be accepted as proof of vaccination.

Do vaccination and PCR certificates need to be digital or can visitors use paper copies?

Paper certificates will be accepted.

How can Expo 2020 Dubai tell if vaccine certificates are genuine?

Vaccination certificates look different all over the world, however Ms McGeachin said officials from the 192 country pavilions are working closely with Expo 2020 Dubai to provide examples.

Do children and school groups need to prove they are vaccinated or have had a PCR test?

Only visitors over 18 need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test. It is not necessary for children, including those on school trips, to do so.

What types of vaccine will be recognised?

If the vaccine is recognised in the visitor's country, and they have been issued with a certificate, then Expo 2020 Dubai will accept it.

Are Expo 2020 staff vaccinated?

Yes, vaccination is mandatory for the entire Expo workforce, and free vaccinations are available for official representatives of all countries taking part in the world fair.

Can I get a PCR test at Expo 2020 Dubai?

Yes, there is a large PCR testing facility adjacent to the Expo 2020 Dubai site. However, the results take four hours, so organisers recommend visitors who need a PCR certificate get tested beforehand.

Can I get a free PCR test if I am visiting the Expo?

Yes, if you show your Expo 2020 Dubai ticket you can get a free PCR test.

This can be done either at the testing centre at the fair or at a special clinic that will be announced this week on the Expo 2020 Dubai website.

How is Expo 2020 training its staff to process visitors and their certificates?

Training of the entry staff is ongoing, Ms McGeachin said.

"We have been looking at how to train our staff to look at all the certificates, and to ensure that we make it as seamless as possible for people entering."

How about people who have a medical exemption and cannot get vaccinated?

People who cannot take the vaccine can show their medical exemption certificates, however we would encourage people to still take the PCR tests.

Sheikh Mohammed takes a cycling tour around Expo 2020 Dubai