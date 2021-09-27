How to get a 'passport stamp' from every country at Expo 2020 Dubai

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai here

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai are being invited to embark on a world tour – without clocking up a single air mile.

Members of the public can create a cherished memento of the Middle East's first staging of the world fair by collecting stamps from more than 200 pavilions – 191 of which represent countries – to build up a special event passport.

The document encourages Expo tourists to soak up as much international culture as possible during the six-month spectacular.

The passport was introduced at the 1967 World Expo in Montreal. Since then it has become one of the most popular Expo souvenirs for visitors who want to keep track of all the different international pavilions.

Expo 2020's version is inspired by the UAE’s heritage, and links the past with the present.

Just like a real passport, the document comes with enhanced security features such as a unique number, an area to include a passport-sized photo, personal details and hidden watermarked images on each of its pages, ensuring that no two documents are alike.

The 50-page booklet contains designs and pictures of the three Thematic Pavilions - Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability, as well as Al Wasl Plaza – the jewel in the crown of the Expo site.

To celebrate the UAE's Golden Jubilee, a special page stamped in gold foil pays homage to Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father.

Dubai's skyline and other elements relating to the UAE are also included in the illustrations.

Visitors will also receive an exclusive stamp on December 2, the UAE's 50th anniversary.

Costing Dh20, the Expo 2020 Dubai passport is available from all official Expo 2020 Dubai stores across the Dubai South site, the Expo 2020 store in Dubai Airports' Terminal 3 and online.

Expo 2020 Dubai opens on October 1 and is set to include more than 200 participants as well as businesses, multilateral organisations and educational institutions.

