Varsha Tharanath aims to have a steady income with diversified investments by the time she reaches 45. Pawan Singh / The National
Money & Me: ‘A self-funded French holiday is a cherished purchase’

Varsha Tharanath, co-founder of Mindful Meals and Village Hangout Cafe, saves 40 per cent of her income and says her businesses are her best investments

Deepthi Nair
September 27, 2024

