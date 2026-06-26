My Dubai Salary: 'I earned Dh40,000 a month as a freelance nail artist – now I've opened my own salon'

Nguyen Phuong Anh, 32, who goes by the nickname “Fullah”, started out as a nail artist more than 12 years ago. The Vietnamese entrepreneur, who has lived in Dubai for six years, now owns her own salon in Jumeirah Village Circle.

She first started out on a salary equal to Dh3,500 ($953) a month at a small salon before going freelance, when she was able to build her income up to Dh40,000 a month, working without a single day off.

Since opening Beauty by Fullah at the beginning of the month, she has earned no salary, because she has been reinvesting in the business.

Tell us about your career path

My first job was in a small salon. The salary was Dh3,500. I finished my two-year contract there and then started working by myself – freelance nail art, just me on my own.

Now, I've opened my own salon. We have two chairs for pedicure, three tables for manicure, two chairs for the hair station, one hair wash and one room for massage. In that room I bought a bed that works as a massage bed and a hair wash station – like a Japanese hair wash bar where you get a full-head massage – so everything is in one room. My speciality is nails. I've been doing nails since 2012, so any kind of nail, any kind of design, I can do. My favourite is 3D – flowers, animals, charms, stones, bling bling.

My customers are mostly younger, so I keep my prices affordable. But the decoration and the products we use are very good quality.

How much did you earn as a freelancer?

Because I was working so hard – I didn't have any days off – I could earn between Dh30,000 and Dh40,000 a month.

How much do you earn now?

Right now, there is no salary. We just recently opened, so it's all investment first. All my savings are going into the salon now. I think in about three months I'll start paying myself again. I want to earn the same, but I’ll have other people working for me.

Do you manage to save?

I will know at the end of the month. I'll check the records after the first few weeks. But in general, yes. I never go for fancy things. I don't do any shopping.

Nguyen Phuong Anh saved up to open her own salon in Dubai's JVC. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Before, I was sharing a room with one of my friends to save money – just one small studio – and then I moved to my own room, but still a small studio to save money. All my expenses go only to rent and food. That's it.

Do you invest in anything?

Back home, yes. In Vietnam, I have two houses.

Do you have any debt?

No.

Growing up, were you taught to manage money?

Even growing up, I never did any shopping. My cousin always gave me her clothes. And even now I'm not buying clothes or anything like that – it's been the same for years. My whole family, everyone works so hard, and we never had summer holidays or went travelling. We always saved all the money we had to buy a house, and just kept saving.

What are your biggest monthly outgoings?

For spending, I allow myself Dh1,000 for food – I'm on my own, so that's enough. And for the house, rent and petrol, about Dh5,000. So, around Dh6,000 on expenses and Dh5,000 goes back home to invest. The rest goes to the salon.

What are your financial goals?

I want to invest more and open more branches – maybe five, not just in Dubai but in other emirates like Abu Dhabi or Fujairah.

In 20 years, I want to be retired. My plan is to buy more houses in Vietnam and maybe a farm. In 20 years, I'll just be on the farm with all the animals, growing vegetables. I like nature.