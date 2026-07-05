Wimbledon 2026: Novak Djokovic overtakes Roger Federer's record with historic victory

Novak Djokovic is through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for a ninth successive year after beating Russian qualifier ​Roman Safiullin in four sets on Sunday.

Victory also meant the 24-time Grand Slam champion had won at the All England Club for a 106th time, overtaking the record held by old rival Roger Federer – both achieved in 119 matches.

The 39-year-old Serbian is now through to his 66th Slam quarter-final where he will face either Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime or Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday.

“Another hard-fought win,” said seven-time champion Djokovic after his 7-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory. “Roman started very well. He was very aggressive so I didn't maybe feel as comfortable from the back of the court.

“I knew it was going to be a challenge staying in the rallies with him, particularly from the end where we were playing against the wind for pretty much the whole match. He is a very solid player, I respect him a lot, I've played him on different surfaces but never on grass.

“He's had some great wins this week, I wish him the best of luck for the rest of the season. He should be proud of his performance today.

“I don't get to feel inferior from the back of the court against too many players throughout my career, if I'm totally honest. Today it was one of those days where I didn't want to stay in the rallies too long, to be honest, so I had to mix things up. It worked in some moments and in others it didn't.

“In the end, I managed to find the accuracy and precision on my first serve, which really got me out of trouble in the fourth set.”

It was ⁠far from smooth sailing for the seventh ​seed ⁠under the blazing ‌sun on Centre Court, as he ​twice dropped serve with uncharacteristic mistakes, before saving two set points at 2-5 down to win the first set in a fiercely-contested tiebreak.

World No 132 Safiullin, eyeing a major upset after months out with a hip injury, continued to test Djokovic but crashed his backhand into the net to fall behind 2-4 in the second set.

Having found the ​opening, Djokovic quickly doubled ‌his lead in ⁠the match with some ​exquisite serve-and-volley tennis, before his ​frustrations boiled ‌over when Safiullin broke and snatched the ⁠third set to extend his adventure.

After a ⁠tight hold to start the fourth set, Djokovic took his level up a notch to complete the win

In the women's draw, American fourth seed Jessica Pegula has matched her best run at SW19 by reaching the quarter-finals for a second time following her comeback win over countrywoman Iva Jovic.

Former US Open finalist Pegula dropped a set for the first time at this year's tournament as her 18-year-old opponent, who was playing in Round 4 of a Grand Slam for the first time, won a scrappy affair featuring seven service breaks.

But Pegula stepped it up in the second as her first-service point win rate jumped to more than 80 per cent while breaking Jovic twice as momentum began to build behind the 32-year-old.

The deciding set proved to be a one-way affair with Pegula grabbing an early break to go 3-0 up while also winning the final three games to complete a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory on Court 1 to become the first player to reach the last eight at this year's Championships.

“That was really tough,” admitted Pegula, who has made at least the quarter-final stage of all ​four Grand Slams.

“Iva's a great player ​and brings lots of energy and ​intensity ‌and I just couldn't find my serve in the ⁠first set even though I wasn't playing ⁠badly. Luckily I started to serve better.”

Next up for Pegula will be the winner of what is an intriguing battle between another American in Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, who are seeded seventh and 11th, respectively.

Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova ended the hopes of countrywoman and friend Barbora Krejcikova as the 2024 champion was beaten 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 on Court 2.