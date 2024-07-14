Sport

Tennis

Barbora Krejcikova 'super proud' to join late mentor Jana Novotna as Wimbledon champion

Czech secured second career Grand Slam with 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 win over Jasmine Paoilini in women's final

author image
The National

14 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Krejcikova 'proud' to join late mentor Novotna as Wimbledon champ

Krejcikova holds off Paolini fightback to win Wimbledon crown

Wimbledon: Alcaraz to face Djokovic in repeat of 2023 final

Paolini outlasts Vekic to reach first Wimbledon final

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Business Extra podcast: LinkedIn’s career growth

Israeli air strike kills dozens in Khan Younis and UN warning over war crime

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space