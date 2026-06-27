Fifa World Cup 2026 complete fixture guide and schedule: How to watch in the UAE

The 2026 Fifa World Cup started on June 11 and runs until July 19 - and with 48 teams competing there are more matches than ever before.

With those games taking place across the US, Canada and Mexico, some careful planning might be required to make sure you can watch all the games you intend to.

See below for a full World Cup fixture guide, complete with UAE kick-off times, venues and TV information for the region.

2026 World Cup fixture guide

Sunday, June 28

Group L: Panama vs England, kick-off 1am - New Jersey, USA

Group L: Croatia vs Ghana, kick-off 1am - Philadelphia, USA

Group K: Colombia vs Portugal, kick-off 3.30am - Miami, USA

Group K: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan, kick-off 3.30am - Atlanta, USA

Group J: Algeria vs Austria, kick-off 6am - Kansas City, USA

Group J: Jordan vs Argentina, kick-off 6am - Arlington, USA

Round of 32 - Match 73: South Africa vs Canada, kick-off 11pm - Los Angeles, USA

Lionel Messi and Argentina lifted the trophy at Qatar 2022. AFP Info

Monday, June 29

Round of 32 - Match 76: Brazil vs Japan, kick-off 9pm - Houston, USA

Tuesday, June 30

Round of 32 - Match 74: Germany vs Paraguay, kick-off 12.30am - Foxborough, USA

Round of 32 - Match 75: Netherlands vs Morocco, kick-off 5am - Guadalupe, Mexico

Round of 32 - Match 78: Ivory Coast vs Norway, kick-off 9pm - Arlington, USA

Wednesday, July 1

Round of 32 - Match 77: France v Sweden, kick-off 1am - New Jersey, USA

Round of 32 - Match 79: Mexico vs Group C/E/F/H/I third place, kick-off 5am - Mexico City, Mexico

Round of 32 - Match 80: Group L winners vs Group E/H/I/J/K third place, kick-off 8pm - Atlanta, USA

Thursday, July 2

Round of 32 - Match 82: Belgium vs Group A/E/H/I/J third place, kick-off midnight - Seattle, USA

Round of 32 - Match 81: USA vs Bosnia, kick-off 4am - Santa Clara, USA

Round of 32 - Match 84: Spain vs Group J runners-up, kick-off 11pm - Los Angeles, USA

Friday, July 3

Round of 32 - Match 83: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up, kick-off 3am - Toronto, Canada

Round of 32 - Match 85: Switzerland vs Group E/F/G/I/J third place, kick-off 7am - Vancouver, Canada

Round of 32 - Match 88: Australia vs Egypt, kick-off 10pm - Arlington, USA

Saturday, July 4

Round of 32 - Match 86: Argentina vs Cape Verde, kick-off 2am - Miami, USA

Round of 32 - Match 87: Group K winners vs Group D/E/I/J/L third place, kick-off 5.30am - Kansas City, USA

Round of 16 - Match 90: Match 73 winners vs Match 75 winners, kick-off 9pm - Houston, USA

Sunday, July 5

Round of 16 - Match 89: Match 74 winners vs Match 77 winners, kick-off 1am - Philadelphia, USA

Monday, July 6

Round of 16 - Match 91: Match 76 winners vs Match 78 winners, kick-off midnight - New Jersey, USA

Round of 16 - Match 92: Match 79 winners vs Match 80 winners, kick-off 4am - Mexico City, Mexico

Round of 16 - Match 93: Match 83 winners vs Match 84 winners, kick-off 11pm - Arlington, USA

Tuesday, July 7

Round of 16 - Match 94: Match 81 winners vs Match 82 winners, kick-off 4am - Seattle, USA

Round of 16 - Match 95: Match 86 winners vs Match 88 winners, kick-off 8pm - Atlanta, USA

Thursday, July 9

Round of 16 - Match 96: Match 85 winners vs Match 87 winners, kick-off midnight - Vancouver, Canada

Quarter-final - Match 97: Match 89 winners vs Match 90 winners, kick-off midnight - Foxborough, USA

Friday, July 10

Quarter-final - Match 98: Match 93 winners vs Match 94 winners, kick-off 11pm - Los Angeles, USA

Sunday, July 12

Quarter-final - Match 99: Match 91 winners vs Match 92 winners, kick-off 1am - Miami, USA

Quarter-final - Match 100: Match 95 winners vs Match 96 winners, kick-off 5am - Kansas City, USA

Tuesday, July 14

Semi-final - Match 101: Match 97 winners vs Match 98 winners, kick-off 11pm - Arlington, USA

Wednesday, July 15

Semi-final - Match 102: Match 99 winners vs Match 100 winners, kick-off 11pm - Atlanta, USA

Sunday, July 19

Third Place Playoff - Match 103: Match 101 losers vs Match 102 losers, kick-off 1am - Miami, USA

Final - Match 104: Match 101 winners vs Match 102 winners, kick-off 11pm - New Jersey, USA

How to watch the 2026 World Cup in the UAE

The official broadcast rights for the Fifa World Cup in the UAE and the wider Middle East and North Africa region belong to beIN SPORTS. This network is the only place for watching every match of the tournament live, providing extensive coverage in both Arabic and English.

App users: Click here to download the World Cup wall chart