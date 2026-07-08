Fifa World Cup 2026 complete fixture guide and schedule: How to watch in the UAE

The 2026 Fifa World Cup started on June 11 and runs until July 19.

With those games taking place across the US, Canada and Mexico, some careful planning might be required to make sure you can watch all the games you intend to.

See below for a full World Cup fixture guide, complete with UAE kick-off times, venues and TV information for the region.

2026 World Cup fixture guide

Friday, July 10

Quarter-final - Match 97: France vs Morocco, kick-off midnight - Foxborough, USA

Quarter-final - Match 98: Spain vs Belgium, kick-off 11pm - Los Angeles, USA

Sunday, July 12

Quarter-final - Match 99: Norway vs England, kick-off 1am - Miami, USA

Quarter-final - Match 100: Argentina vs Switzerland, kick-off 5am - Kansas City, USA

Tuesday, July 14

Semi-final - Match 101: Match 97 winners vs Match 98 winners, kick-off 11pm - Arlington, USA

Wednesday, July 15

Semi-final - Match 102: Match 99 winners vs Match 100 winners, kick-off 11pm - Atlanta, USA

Sunday, July 19

Third Place Playoff - Match 103: Match 101 losers vs Match 102 losers, kick-off 1am - Miami, USA

Final - Match 104: Match 101 winners vs Match 102 winners, kick-off 11pm - New Jersey, USA

How to watch the 2026 World Cup in the UAE

The official broadcast rights for the Fifa World Cup in the UAE and the wider Middle East and North Africa region belong to beIN SPORTS. This network is the only place for watching every match of the tournament live, providing extensive coverage in both Arabic and English.

App users: Click here to download the World Cup wall chart



