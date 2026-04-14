UAE elected to World Food Programme executive board

The UAE has been elected to the World Food Programme's executive board for the 2026–2028 term, at a time when global hunger is rising and humanitarian agencies face increasing financial and operational pressure.

The WFP, the world’s largest humanitarian organisation addressing hunger, has warned that funding shortfalls and conflicts are stretching its ability to deliver aid, with millions at risk of acute food insecurity across several regions.

Member states are elected to the board through regionally allocated seats by the UN Economic and Social Council and the Food and Agriculture Organisation, typically following internal regional nominations and diplomatic consensus.

The UAE mission to the UN said in a statement that its appointment reflects its long-standing commitment to humanitarian action and its role as a key logistical centre for global relief efforts.

As a board member, the UAE will work to strengthen humanitarian supplies and improve aid delivery to vulnerable people.

Officials said the role was a “natural next step” for the country as a committed partner to the UN agency.

They said the UAE would draw on its experience hosting the UN Humanitarian Response Depot in Dubai to enhance co-ordination and efficiency in emergency operations.

Sources said Iran had initially nominated itself for the vacant seat but later withdrew.

Beyond immediate relief, the UAE said it would advocate for a broader shift towards addressing the causes of hunger. This includes promoting climate-smart agriculture, improving water management and supporting education initiatives to build long-term resilience.

The country also highlighted plans to champion the use of artificial intelligence and public-private financing to improve the efficiency and sustainability of humanitarian operations.