Shipping costs set to rise as companies halt cargo through Arabian Gulf

Shipping operators are suspending cargo shipments to and from the Arabian Gulf as the regional war continues, with analysts saying costs for exporters are set to rise while delivery of goods could also face delays.

Maersk announced the suspension of all cargo bookings to and from the UAE, Oman, Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, according to an advisory posted on its website late on Monday.

The suspension applies to cargo originating from, destined for, or transhipping through these countries.

“Due to the volatility of the ongoing situation, there is a need for alternative solutions to bringing your cargo to final destination, including finding alternative routing and storage in transit,” Maersk said.

“To do this, we are adding an emergency freight rate on cargo loading from or destined to ports in Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia (Damman and Jubail), Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman (except Salalah).”

Rates cost from $1,800 to $3,800 per container. Meanwhile, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) also made an “end of voyage” declaration for exports from the Arabian Gulf this week. The company made the decision as security risks in the region continue to escalate amid the Iran war. It also made a similar declaration for inbound shipments to the Arabian Gulf last week.

MSC said: “All affected cargo will be discharged and made available to cargo interests at the designated port. From that point onwards, custody, risk and responsibility for the cargo will transfer to the cargo interests.”

Any costs related to discharge, handling, storage, or associated services will be borne by the cargo owners.

Customers who wish to continue the transport of their cargo with MSC via alternative routing will be allowed under a new and separate contract. However, a mandatory surcharge of $800 per container will apply to all affected shipments.

The latest developments come as shipping has effectively halted along the Strait of Hormuz after warnings from the Iranian navy. Shipping companies are also avoiding the channel as a precautionary measure to safeguard their crew and vessel.

“Shipping lines are responsible for the safety of crews, vessels and cargo, and when conflict risks escalate, they may suspend or alter voyages,” said Ashish Sheth, chairman and managing director of India-based Sarjak Container Lines and Saksham Group of Companies.

Are other companies announcing similar measures?

Other carriers are monitoring the situation closely and some have already introduced precautionary measures. For example, Ocean Network Express has suspended acceptance of cargo to certain affected Middle East zones. Emirates Shipping Line also undertook a similar measure for some ships destined for ports in the Arabian Gulf.

Is this the first time such measures have been taken?

This is not the first time shipping companies have taken extraordinary operational measures due to conflict. Similar responses were seen during the Red Sea shipping crisis from 2023 to 2025, when vessels avoided the Bab Al Mandeb strait as well in the Strait of Hormuz in 2019 following attacks on tankers.

How will it impact the shipping industry and exporters in the Arabian Gulf?

The financial impact will depend on how long the disruption lasts but it can be significant for both carriers and exporters, Mr Sheth said.

Impact on shipping companies includes a rise in deviation costs and longer voyages, higher insurance premiums and scheduled disruption across global networks.

Exporters would face delayed deliveries, additional logistical costs and potential contractual penalties.

“When a major carrier suspends direct service into a strategic trade hub like the Gulf, the ripple effects go far beyond shipping,” Mr Sheth said. “Exporters face delayed deliveries, higher logistics costs and disrupted supply chains almost overnight.”

Ben Farrell, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, said supply chains are not linear pipelines but complex global supply webs.

Disruption in one critical node such as the Strait of Hormuz can ripple rapidly across industries, markets and continents.

He said: “If vessels are forced to reroute around longer shipping lanes or face sustained delays, it increases freight costs, insurance premiums and transit times across global trade networks. Over time, that could translate into higher prices for everything from manufactured goods to food and consumer products.

“The situation remains fluid, but procurement professionals are closely monitoring developments and activating contingency strategies where possible.

“Supply chains are more resilient than they were five years ago, but prolonged disruption in such a critical corridor will inevitably create cost pressures and operational challenges across the global economy.”