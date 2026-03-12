Eid Al Fitr will begin on Thursday, March 19, and conclude on Sunday, March 22, for Dubai's public sector. EPA
Eid Al Fitr holidays announced for public sector in Dubai

Work will resume on Monday, March 23, following four-day break

The National

March 12, 2026

Eid Al Fitr holidays for the public sector in Dubai will begin on Thursday, March 19, and conclude on Sunday, March 22.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

“Dubai Government Human Resources Department announced that Eid Al Fitr holiday 2026 for all Dubai government entities, departments and institutions will run from Thursday, March 19, to Sunday, March 22,” the Dubai Government Media Office reported on X.

“Official work will resume on Monday, March 23, except for employees working on a shift basis.”

Updated: March 12, 2026, 6:39 PM