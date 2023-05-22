SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens with star-studded event

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi oficially opened on Monday with a grand ceremony featuring performances by Emirati superstar Hussain Al Jassmi and Scottish recording artist Red, accompanied by an orchestra of 120 musicians.

The event celebrated the launch of the region's first state-of-the-art marine life theme park.

Hundreds of celebrities and special guests were stunned with sound and light shows at the much-anticipated occasion.

READ MORE SeaWorld Abu Dhabi: Guide to all eight realms of the theme park

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the newest addition to Yas Island's collection of theme parks, was developed by Miral in partnership with SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, a renowned educational theme park and entertainment company with a strong focus on zoological conservation.

The festivities began in the One Ocean realm, where guests enjoyed an exclusive first viewing of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's spectacular show, One Epic Ocean.

The immersive production displayed the wonders of the ocean through multimedia presentations and cutting-edge spatial audio technology.

The stage came alive as young marine enthusiasts activated a mesmerising sound and light display, featuring a swirling vortex illuminating the One Ocean globe.

This symbolic moment, representing the connection between the ocean and humanity, marked the official opening of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi holds opening ceremony - video

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi holds opening ceremony

The audience was then treated to captivating performances by the orchestra and Red, culminating in a special track dedicated to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, performed by Hussain Al Jassmi.

As a breathtaking finale, three-dimensional silver figures resembling marine animals graced the stage, inviting guests to explore the newly unveiled park.

Mohamed Al Mubarak, chairman of Miral, Scott Ross, chairman of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, and Mohamed Al Zaabi, group chief executive of Miral, welcomed Dr Mugheer Al Khaili, chairman of the Department of Community Development, to the event

Government officials and ambassadors to the UAE, from countries including the US, Japan, Singapore and Belgium, also attended the opening.

“Today marks a great milestone for Abu Dhabi as we open SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, a landmark attraction that is unparalleled in the region and the world on every level," Mr Al Mubarak said..

"SeaWorld Abu Dhabi represents the next generation of theme parks, joining the world-class experiences on Yas Island, further positioning it as a top global destination, contributing to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism vision.

"The Park will also play a key role in promoting environmental awareness and protecting marine life in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the wider region, undoubtedly inspiring guests to care for and protect our precious marine life for years to come.

"Together with our partner, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, we are proud to be pushing the limits of science and conservation to create a truly unparalleled knowledge hub, demonstrating our joint commitment to upholding the highest standards of animal care and welfare.

"We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to showcase the beauty and wonder of the ocean at this one-of-a-kind park.”

Inside SeaWorld Abu Dhabi - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Inside the Polar realm at SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

Spanning five indoor levels over 183,000 square metres, the park tells a captivating One Ocean story, taking guests on a journey of discovery seamlessly blending learning and fun across eight immersive realms.

At SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, guests of all ages can enjoy unique family-friendly experiences including close-up animal encounters and animal presentations.

The park is also home to entertainment, exciting rides and attractions, and unmatched dining and shopping experiences.

“As the first SeaWorld park to open outside of the United States, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi marks a significant chapter for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment," Mr Ross said.

"It is with great privilege we celebrate this highly anticipated opening alongside our valued partners at Miral.

"The extraordinary SeaWorld Abu Dhabi marine life theme park was born through years of collaboration and innovation, combining SeaWorld’s nearly 60 years of experience in animal welfare and commitment to marine conservation with Miral’s unprecedented track record as a leading developer of world-class destinations.

"Together, we have created a state-of-the-art marine life theme park unlike anything the world has seen to date, truly representing a next generation SeaWorld experience.

"We have no doubt that guests will be amazed with all that SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has to offer and we are sincerely proud to play our part in inspiring their commitment to marine conservation for years to come.”

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi offers guests a unique experience with its diverse marine-themed realms.

Each realm represents a different marine environment found around the globe, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in a world of discovery.

The One Ocean realm serves as the core of the park, sharing its story through immersive media.

It also houses the Animal Care Centre and is the gateway to the rest of the park.

The Abu Dhabi Ocean realm invites guests to explore the marine life of the Arabian Gulf, while Rocky Point shows sea lions and harbour seals in a cove inspired by the Pacific north-west.

The Tropical Ocean realm features a vibrant rainforest and a blue lagoon, with dolphins, flamingos, other birds and fish.

In the MicroOcean realm, visitors can explore the microscopic world as plankton, learning about their effects on marine ecosystems.

The Endless Ocean realm has the world's largest multi-species marine life aquarium, while the Polar Ocean realms offer icy seascapes and insights into polar species.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi offers 10 animal encounters and over 100 animal experiences and presentations, where guests can learn about fascinating marine animals such as dolphins, sharks and sea turtles.

The park also features more than 15 interactive rides and experiences, taking guests on unique journeys beneath the waves.

From the Manta Coaster in the Tropical Ocean realm to the Hypersphere 360º in the Arctic Realm of the Polar Ocean, there are attractions for all ages.

Entertainment is provided throughout the day with live characters and performances.

Dining options include 18 different experiences, ranging from quick snacks to fine dining.

Guests can also find souvenirs and merchandise at the park's 13 retail outlets.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has been certified by Global Humane, making it the first centre in the Mena region to achieve this accreditation.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi joins Yas Island's portfolio of theme parks and attractions, including Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Clymb Abu Dhabi.