Review: Bali boho meets Dubai luxe at renovated Al Bahar Villas, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

A trio of sister hotels stand tall along the coast of Umm Suqeim in Dubai.

While the Burj Al Arab might be the most recognisable (it recently took home two keys at the first global Michelin hotel awards) and Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab has shiny-new appeal, it's Jumeirah Beach Hotel that is the eldest of the three.

Having opened in 1997, it's considered a legacy hotel on the relatively young UAE hospitality scene. But from restaurant overhauls to room renovation – doors closed for five months in 2018 for a substantial refresh – it's in no danger of getting left behind.

More recently, this involved last year's makeover of Al Bahar Villas, the hotel's more deluxe, exclusive accommodation offering.

The welcome

The striking atrium above Jumeirah Beach Hotel's lobby is marine inspired. Photo: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Before I can make my way to the front desk to check in, I'm greeted in the lobby by the dedicated villa team, who welcome me with a bright bouquet. They know my arrival time and are on standby to greet me personally, setting the tone for a special weekend.

Walking through the hotel's grand lobby, I come through the other side, where I'm invited to board a buggy, ready to be escorted to the Al Bahar Villas. We curve through the main grounds, spotting Wild Wadi Waterpark to one side and golden sands on the other.

Soon enough, the buggy turns off the path to the more exclusive area, and it feels like entering an entirely new space. Greenery surrounds the small stream running through the grounds, where a private pool and dining pavilion await.

The villa

Al Bahar villas have a distinct aesthetic from the main hotel, with many of their furnishings imported from Indonesia. Photo: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Before even pulling up to our home for the weekend, I know my guest and I are in for a treat. We pass a private pool with chic cabanas and a dedicated dining area under a striking canopy only for villa guests. There's a sense of calm, partly enabled by the sight and sounds of a gentle stream running through the private space, complete with flamingo statues and a stony bed.

Entering our one-bedroom abode, we first walk into our private terrace, complete with plush cushions strewn over sun loungers and a private pool with Burj Al Arab views. There is also an al fresco dining table for two just around the corner.

Stepping inside, it feels like love at first sight. Not only do the interiors reflect a Bali-inspired aesthetic, but most of the furnishings here are shipped from Indonesia, our villa butler tells us as we marvel at the soft white seating, dark wood tables, stone-washed walls and monochrome decor touches.

Each villa comes with an private pool and Burj Al Arab views. Photo: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

The standout feature is the open-ceiling bedroom, which manages to feel both spacious yet homely. It leads onto a large bathroom, complete with a walk-in shower, a stand-alone bath and stained-glass window detailing.

Overall, it feels like a world away from Dubai, with some of the best of what the city has to offer at your doorstep, too.

The food

Chatting to the marketing manager Smilee, he tells us how many of the venues have been going through renovation throughout the year; from Latitude becoming Kitchen Connect, to minor tweaks at pub-favourite Dhow and Anchor.

Kitchen Connect in one of the restaurants that underwent a revamp. Photo: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

My first dining experience during my stay remains true to the exclusivity of the villa life as we're served afternoon tea in the room. Think sandwiches and sweet treats, each with a vegan alternative for me to tuck into.

Later, we sip on drinks at The Sunset Lounge before heading to French restaurant Bastion for dinner. My guest indulges in escargots de Bourgogne, or snails with garlic butter and parsley (Dh60 for six) to start, lobster thermidor (Dh380), which she says is "cooked perfectly" for mains, and finally a chocolate fondant with vanilla ice cream (Dh65) for dessert.

Food can be served in the restaurant or beach side by the loungers and cabanas. Photo: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

French cuisine and a plant-based diet don't traditionally go hand-in-hand, yet I am suitably well-fed here. I have an artichoke salad (Dh90), which comes complete with green beans, shallots, tomato, spring onion and balsamic dressing, followed by cauliflower steak (Dh95) with a side of broccolini (Dh45) and finally, a fruit salad (Dh40).

Over the weekend, other highlights include the Parmigiana di melanzane, Dh85 (eggplant slices, buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, Parmesan and basil) at Fika, which my friend describes as "best I've ever tasted" and the vegan-friendly hummus with date chutney (Dh60) and eggplant freekeh (Dh120) at Nuska Beach.

There are 11 restaurants in total, so visitors have enough culinary options to choose from.

Spa and wellness

A massage bed can be set up inside or outside your villa. Photo: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Having visited a handful of Talise spas, it's safe to say they are a great pick for a full day of relaxation, with beautiful facilities and treatments.

But during my stay, I opt to try something different: an in-villa massage. Before the session begins, I'm presented with four essential oils, to see which I'm drawn too, and I aim for an energising blend after a hectic work week.

Throughout the 60 minutes, the spa therapist unknotted my back, leaving me destressed and ready to better enjoy the calming weekend.

We enjoyed a soothing sound meditation in the villa on Sunday morning. Photo: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

While it's a lovely experience to be able to relax in my private space directly after, I must admit I do miss taking advantage of the sauna and steam.

The following morning, we're treated to an in-villa sound healing session, which is a peaceful way to start a Sunday morning after a busy week.

Elsewhere, the resort is home to J Club, a substantial gym and wellness space, complete with a gym, meditation space, Pilates and yoga classes, tennis courts and a 25-metre outdoor pool with swimming lanes.

Family-friendly factor

There is a dedicated children's pool and club within the hotel. Photo: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

From the breakfast set-up to the dedicated pool and children's club, many aspects are set up with little ones in mind.

Then, of course, there is the Wild Wadi Waterpark, which is free for guests to visit. While great for cooling children down during Dubai's midday heat, adults will enjoy it, too. We snap up the chance to do a few loops of the lazy river.

Over at the villas, families are certainly welcome. We sit opposite one family with teenagers, and another with a young baby at the private pool. Although the atmosphere is much more eased than at the busy main pool, where the collective excitement of vacationing children is overflowing.

The neighbourhood

The hotel is surrounded by ... more hotels. As mentioned, it's one of three from the hospitality group set along Dubai's Kite Beach, meaning guests can make the most of some of the facilities across, such as the many restaurants.

Outside of the trio along the beachfront, shopping centre The Mall is on the other side. Souk Madinat, a mall that resembles a traditional Arabian souq, complete with an interactive theatre space, a waterway offering abra boat rides and plenty or restaurants, bars and coffee shops, is a five-minute drive away.

The bottom line

Villa rates start from Dh6,000 in high season, and Dh4,000 throughout the summer months. Check-in is from 3pm; check-out is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the property and reflects the standards during this time. Services may change in future

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

Power: 620hp from 5,750-7,500rpm

Torque: 760Nm from 3,000-5,750rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh1.05 million ($286,000)

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45' 1

Our legal advisor Ahmad El Sayed is Senior Associate at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Commercial litigator who has assisted clients with overseas judgments before UAE courts. His specialties are cases related to banking, real estate, shareholder disputes, company liquidations and criminal matters as well as employment related litigation. Education: Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2005.

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

The Ashes Results

First Test, Brisbane: Australia won by 10 wickets

Second Test, Adelaide: Australia won by 120 runs

Third Test, Perth: Australia won by an innings and 41 runs

Fourth Test: Melbourne: Drawn

Fifth Test: Australia won by an innings and 123 runs

BRAZIL SQUAD Alisson (Liverpool), Daniel Fuzato (Roma), Ederson (Man City); Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Emerson (Real Betis), Felipe (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva (PSG); Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich); David Neres (Ajax), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Richarlison (Everton), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Willian (Chelsea).

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

Most%20polluted%20cities%20in%20the%20Middle%20East %3Cp%3E1.%20Baghdad%2C%20Iraq%3Cbr%3E2.%20Manama%2C%20Bahrain%3Cbr%3E3.%20Dhahran%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E4.%20Kuwait%20City%2C%20Kuwait%3Cbr%3E5.%20Ras%20Al%20Khaimah%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E6.%20Ash%20Shihaniyah%2C%20Qatar%3Cbr%3E7.%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E8.%20Cairo%2C%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E9.%20Riyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E10.%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3ESource%3A%202022%20World%20Air%20Quality%20Report%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MOST%20POLLUTED%20COUNTRIES%20IN%20THE%20WORLD %3Cp%3E1.%20Chad%3Cbr%3E2.%20Iraq%3Cbr%3E3.%20Pakistan%3Cbr%3E4.%20Bahrain%3Cbr%3E5.%20Bangladesh%3Cbr%3E6.%20Burkina%20Faso%3Cbr%3E7.%20Kuwait%3Cbr%3E8.%20India%3Cbr%3E9.%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E10.%20Tajikistan%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cem%3ESource%3A%202022%20World%20Air%20Quality%20Report%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Name: Salvador Toriano Jr Age: 59 From: Laguna, The Philippines Favourite dish: Seabass or Fish and Chips Hobbies: When he’s not in the restaurant, he still likes to cook, along with walking and meeting up with friends.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

Wicked: For Good Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater Rating: 4/5

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE%20SQUAD %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EMen%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Saif%20Al%20Zaabi%2C%20Salem%20Al%20Marzooqi%2C%20Zayed%20Al%20Ansaari%2C%20Saud%20Abdulaziz%20Rahmatalla%2C%20Adel%20Shanbih%2C%20Ahmed%20Khamis%20Al%20Blooshi%2C%20Abdalla%20Al%20Naqbi%2C%20Khaled%20Al%20Hammadi%2C%20Mohammed%20Khamis%20Khalaf%2C%20Mohammad%20Fahad%2C%20Abdulla%20Al%20Arimi.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWomen%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mozah%20Al%20Zeyoudi%2C%20Haifa%20Al%20Naqbi%2C%20Ayesha%20Al%20Mutaiwei.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m; Winner: AF Arrab, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m; Winner: AF Mahaleel, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel. 3.15pm: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum handicap (TB) Dh200,000 2,000m; Winner: Dolmen, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m; Winner: Amang Alawda, Sandro Paiva, Bakhit Al Ketbi. 4.15pm: The Crown Prince of Sharjah Cup Prestige (PA) Dh200,000 1,200m; Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 4.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m; Winner: Al Jazi, Jesus Rosales, Eric Lemartinel.

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

Griselda %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Andr%C3%A9s%20Baiz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3ESof%C3%ADa%20Vergara%2C%20Alberto%20Guerra%2C%20Juliana%20Aiden%20Martinez%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

New UK refugee system A new “core protection” for refugees moving from permanent to a more basic, temporary protection

Shortened leave to remain - refugees will receive 30 months instead of five years

A longer path to settlement with no indefinite settled status until a refugee has spent 20 years in Britain

To encourage refugees to integrate the government will encourage them to out of the core protection route wherever possible.

Under core protection there will be no automatic right to family reunion

Refugees will have a reduced right to public funds

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20IPHONE%2014 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A06.1%22%20Super%20Retina%20XDR%20OLED%2C%202532%20x%201170%2C%20460ppi%2C%20HDR%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20P3%2C%201200%20nits%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0A15%20Bionic%2C%206-core%20CPU%2C%205-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A06GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0128%2F256%2F512GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0iOS%2016%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Dual%2012MP%20main%20(f%2F1.5)%20%2B%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.4)%3B%202x%20optical%2C%205x%20digital%3B%20Photonic%20Engine%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Portrait%20Lighting%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A04K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F3060fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20HD%20%40%2030fps%3B%20HD%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%3B%20night%2C%20time%20lapse%2C%20cinematic%2C%20action%20modes%3B%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%204K%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A012MP%20TrueDepth%20(f%2F1.9)%2C%20Photonic%20Engine%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%3B%20Animoji%2C%20Memoji%3B%20Portrait%20Lighting%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F3060fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20HD%20slo-mo%20%40%20120fps%3B%20night%2C%20time%20lapse%2C%20cinematic%2C%20action%20modes%3B%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%204K%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A03279%20mAh%2C%C2%A0up%20to%2020h%20video%2C%2016h%20streaming%20video%2C%2080h%20audio%3B%20fast%20charge%20to%2050%25%20in%2030m%3B%20MagSafe%2C%20Qi%20wireless%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Apple%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Face%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Lightning%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Dual%20eSIM%20%2F%20eSIM%20%2B%20SIM%20(US%20models%20use%20eSIMs%20only)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Blue%2C%20midnight%2C%20purple%2C%20starlight%2C%20Product%20Red%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0iPhone%2014%2C%20USB-C-to-Lightning%20cable%2C%20one%20Apple%20sticker%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Dh3%2C399%20%2F%20Dh3%2C799%20%2F%20Dh4%2C649%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, (Leon banned). Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015 - At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany

- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people

- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed

- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest

- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

'Cheb%20Khaled' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EArtist%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKhaled%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELabel%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBelieve%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Sweet%20Tooth %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJim%20Mickle%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristian%20Convery%2C%20Nonso%20Anozie%2C%20Adeel%20Akhtar%2C%20Stefania%20LaVie%20Owen%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

ABU%20DHABI'S%20KEY%20TOURISM%20GOALS%3A%20BY%20THE%20NUMBERS %3Cp%3EBy%202030%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%20aims%20to%20achieve%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2039.3%20million%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20nearly%2064%25%20up%20from%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20Dh90%20billion%20contribution%20to%20GDP%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20about%2084%25%20more%20than%20Dh49%20billion%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20178%2C000%20new%20jobs%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20bringing%20the%20total%20to%20about%20366%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2052%2C000%20hotel%20rooms%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20up%2053%25%20from%2034%2C000%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%207.2%20million%20international%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20almost%2090%25%20higher%20compared%20to%202023's%203.8%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%203.9%20international%20overnight%20hotel%20stays%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2022%25%20more%20from%203.2%20nights%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

The%20stats%20and%20facts %3Cp%3E1.9%20million%20women%20are%20at%20risk%20of%20developing%20cervical%20cancer%20in%20the%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E80%25%20of%20people%2C%20females%20and%20males%2C%20will%20get%20human%20papillomavirus%20(HPV)%20once%20in%20their%20lifetime%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EOut%20of%20more%20than%20100%20types%20of%20HPV%2C%2014%20strains%20are%20cancer-causing%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E99.9%25%20of%20cervical%20cancers%20are%20caused%20by%20the%20virus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EA%20five-year%20survival%20rate%20of%20close%20to%2096%25%20can%20be%20achieved%20with%20regular%20screenings%20for%20cervical%20cancer%20detection%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EWomen%20aged%2025%20to%2029%20should%20get%20a%20Pap%20smear%20every%20three%20years%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EWomen%20aged%2030%20to%2065%20should%20do%20a%20Pap%20smear%20and%20HPV%20test%20every%20five%20years%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EChildren%20aged%2013%20and%20above%20should%20get%20the%20HPV%20vaccine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tuesday's fixtures Group A Kyrgyzstan v Qatar, 5.45pm Iran v Uzbekistan, 8pm N Korea v UAE, 10.15pm

British Grand Prix free practice times in the third and final session at Silverstone on Saturday (top five): 1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:28.063 (18 laps) 2. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) 1:28.095 (14) 3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:28.137 (20) 4. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Ferrari) 1:28.732 (15) 5. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Renault) 1:29.480 (14)

UAE Premiership Results

Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Fixture

Friday, March 29, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, The Sevens, Dubai

The rules on fostering in the UAE A foster couple or family must: be Muslim, Emirati and be residing in the UAE

not be younger than 25 years old

not have been convicted of offences or crimes involving moral turpitude

be free of infectious diseases or psychological and mental disorders

have the ability to support its members and the foster child financially

undertake to treat and raise the child in a proper manner and take care of his or her health and well-being

A single, divorced or widowed Muslim Emirati female, residing in the UAE may apply to foster a child if she is at least 30 years old and able to support the child financially