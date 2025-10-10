Michelin Keys award spotlights authenticity and luxury in UAE hotel market

To anyone living in the UAE, or regular visitors at that, it's no secret that the Emirates are home to some of the world's best hotels.

But what's the perspective in the wider world? With the Michelin Guide moving into the business of handing out keys to hotels – the equivalent of a Michelin-starred restaurant – global assumptions about hospitality in the Middle East will start to shift and evolve, according to Gwendal Poullennec, international director of Michelin Guide.

“It is a stamp of approval for quality and authenticity,” says Poullennec, speaking to The National on the morning after the inaugural global Michelin Keys awards in Paris on Wednesday, where winners of one, two and three keys and special awards were announced.

“I think the arrival of the Michelin Guide will create change in terms of perception and image; customers know it is not just about expensive places,” he explains.

While the guide ranks hotels on luxury elements such as service, it also looks at how an establishment tells a story about the destination, as well as how it contributes to the local community. There are five clear criteria that anonymous Michelin inspectors assess when rating hotels worldwide: overall quality of the stay, individuality, service, design and consistency.

“It's not something you can buy with money. If the Michelin Guide is going somewhere, it's an editorial choice. It's because we feel something interesting is happening there,” says Poullennec.

Gwendal Poullennec says the Michelin Guide's entry into the UAE and wider Middle East is a deliberate and informed decision. Photo: Michelin

As for the UAE, it has “an incredible energy and is growing at an incredible pace”, Poullennec says, citing the number of hotels recognised at the ceremony – 20 in total – in comparison to the country's size and population. Speaking to both Dubai and Abu Dhabi's culinary scene as well as its hospitality offering, he adds: “It is still changing rapidly today; it's getting more and more authentic.”

As for what's next within the hospitality scene in the region, Poullennec hopes to see the Local Gateway special award be conferred upon an establishment in the UAE.

“Because that means you are really creating a bridge to local culture. It's a truly immersive experience at not only the hotel, but at the hotel combined with its surroundings and all the local communities.

“If I have one dream for the destination, it’s for it to provide this kind of experience,” says Poullennec.

Atlantis The Royal won a special award for its architecture and design. Photo: Michelin Guide

As was evident at the ceremony, the UAE is well on its way to establishing itself on the global hospitality map. Atlantis The Royal was acknowledged for its excellence during the inaugural Michelin Keys global award ceremony in Paris, bringing home the coveted three-key distinction.

The hotel also received a special award for its design and architecture. It opened in Dubai in February 2023, the second Atlantis hotel on Palm Jumeirah.

Four hotels from the UAE were awarded two keys, including Burj Al Arab and Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi; and 15 hotels around the Emirates got one key apiece.

