The Lana review: Luxury living with front-row views of Downtown Dubai

At night, Downtown Dubai performs as if on cue. Lights ripple up Burj Khalifa, traffic traces red lines along the streets and the illuminated skyline adds to the spectacle. From the twinkling Marasi Bay waterfront, The Lana, Dorchester Collection watches all of this unfold.

Opened in early 2024, the luxury hotel is designed around this commanding view – as seen from its restaurants, guest rooms and rooftop pool – underlying its prime location.

But The Lana is much more than its Downtown address. Awarded a Michelin Key last year, this is the first Middle East property of Brunei-based luxury hotel operator Dorchester Collection, the portfolio of which includes famed hotels such as The Dorchester in London, Hotel Plaza Athenee in Paris and The Beverly Hills Hotel in California.

Designed by Foster + Partners, with interiors by Parisian duo Gilles & Boissier, The Lana is housed inside a pair of interlocking towers, and is home to the UAE's first Dior Spa, plus restaurants by Spanish chef Martin Berasategui and France's Jean Imbert. Guests can choose from 104 rooms or 121 suites, including The Marina Royal Suite, a presidential two-bedroom residence that runs the length of the elevation overlooking Burj Khalifa.

The welcome

The Lana's interlocking towers are designed by Foster + Partners. Photo: Dorchester Collection

Set on vibrant Marasi Bay Marina, arrival is directly via a promenade on the second floor, above the waterfront. A line of luxury cars hints at the clientele, while doormen in deep maroon uniforms and top hats step forward to assist.

Inside, a marble entrance gives way to blush and cream interiors, with large floral arrangements punctuating the space. The maroon of the staff uniforms is repeated in softer tones across the furnishings. Check-in is swift, and I am soon on my way to the room.

The room

I stay in a Marina Junior Suite, where the Downtown Dubai skyline stretches across a generous balcony, Burj Khalifa rising beyond. Viewed from the king bed, it feels perfectly framed.

The floor-to-ceiling sliding window is impressive in scale, but I require assistance to open it the first time. Once I figure it out, the hum of construction in Business Bay drifts in, along with the movement in the water below – from party boats drifting along the canal to general city rhythm.

A freestanding bathtub is positioned directly in line with the skyline in the Marina Royal Suite. Photo: Dorchester Collection

Once closed, however, the effect is striking. The room becomes almost completely silent, the outside world sealed off so thoroughly that you could almost hear a pin drop. It is a reminder that true luxury is often felt most clearly in what it removes.

The bathroom mirrors the bedroom’s sense of proportion and light. Bathed in daylight, it centres on a freestanding bathtub positioned directly in line with the skyline, turning what is usually a functional space into somewhere you want to linger, particularly at sunset when the city shifts tone.

The food

Dining at The Lana follows the same outward-looking philosophy as the rest of the hotel. At Jara, the first Middle Eastern outpost of celebrated Spanish chef Berasategui, my dining companion and I are seated on the terrace, with both chairs angled towards Downtown Dubai. Here, the skyline becomes part of the experience and, judging by the guests on the evening we visit, the restaurant is a popular choice for date night.

Jara by Martin Berasategui is the the celebrated Spanish chef's first Middle East outpost. Photo: Dorchester Collection

Often known as the chef with the most Michelin stars in all of Spain, Berasategui pays tribute to the Basque Country community through his food. Highlights here are grilled scallops with truffled spring onion (Dh195), defined by restraint, with the truffle elevating rather than dominating the dish. A whole sole fish (Dh860) follows, as recommended by our super-attentive server Rafi. It is simply cooked, luxurious and buttery – a dish that is more about confidence than embellishment.

Riviera by Jean Imbert, the French chef’s first outpost in the UAE, occupies a lower level, but offers the same uninterrupted views. Snails with a parsley butter crust (Dh115) are a highlight, as is Jean’s avocado (Dh125), a signature starter that, once cut, reveals a softly confit egg yolk spilling into a bed of caponata and baby spinach.

Jean's avocado at Riviera by Jean Imbert. Photo: Dorchester Collection

We also sample dishes from Riviera’s seasonal truffle experience, including a truffle risotto (Dh195) that easily ranks among the best I’ve had. Rather than relying on shaved truffle scattered at the last moment, the flavour is woven into the rice itself, resulting in a deeply aromatic dish where you can taste the earthiness with every spoonful.

Breakfast on both mornings is split between buffet and a la carte options at Riviera, offering flexibility rather than excess. It is calm, unhurried and well-paced, setting an easy tone for the day ahead.

The service

Throughout my stay, service is notably quick and intuitive. Simple requests − water, extra towels – are handled with impressive speed, arriving faster than at many comparable hotels. Even at the restaurants, service is quick yet unintrusive, allowing you to fully take in the gorgeous ambience while enjoying the food.

The facilities

High Society rooftop pool. Photo: Dorchester Collection

The infinity pool on the 20th floor offers the unparalleled skyline views from an even higher vantage point and is home to the poolside restaurant, High Society, its menu also curated by Imbert.

On the 29th floor is the Dior Spa, one of a few in the world, which offers all manner of face and body treatments. The 24-hour gym next door allows guests to workout on their own or pick from a range of training sessions.

Besides Jara by Martin Berasategui, Riviera by Jean Imbert and High Society, other dining options include Bon Bon Cafe by famed French pastry chef Angelo Musa, The Gallery cafe at the lobby also curated by Musa, and a cigar lounge called Txakolina.

At the promenade, you'll find Japanese restaurant Dragonfly, by chef Reif Othman, and China Tang, an import of the popular Cantonese fine-dining restaurant from The Dorchester in London.

The Dior Spa offers exclusively same-gender services. Photo: Dorchester Collection

The verdict

The Lana doesn’t try to outshine its surroundings. Instead, it positions itself as a place from which to observe them, carefully framed. Inside, luxury is deliberately restrained rather than showy. Spaces are generous but not overwhelming, and the hotel’s position above the water allows the spectacle that is Downtown Dubai to remain in view, without intruding on the experience.

The details

Rooms start at Dh1,590 per night. Check-in is from 3pm and check-out is by noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future