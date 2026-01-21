SO/ Ras Al Khaimah review: Inside the new all-inclusive resort on Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah is in the midst of a major transformation, with Al Marjan Island at the centre of its rapid development. A growing number of hotels and residential projects have already opened, with more on the way.

One of the latest additions is SO/ Ras Al Khaimah, which opened in mid-November. One of fewer than 15 properties worldwide from the brand, it is currently the only one of its resorts outside of Europe to operate on an all-inclusive basis.

Set against the emirate's coastline, the property offers 257 rooms and suites, all with uninterrupted sea views.

The welcome

The drive through Ras Al Khaimah can be confusing at times, with road closures and ongoing construction often leading to unexpected reroutes. Despite getting lost and ending up at the wrong location twice, I still manage to reach the hotel from Abu Dhabi in just under three hours.

The hotel lobby makes a strong first impression. Photo: SO/ Ras Al Khaimah

The lobby makes a strong first impression. The tall windows offer stunning views of the blue waters while flooding the space with natural light, which lands on warm wood tones, and colourful art adds a playful edge. Plush seating areas invite guests to linger, giving the lobby the feel of a sophisticated living space rather than a traditional hotel arrival area.

After showing my Emirates ID, check-in is straightforward, and I am guided over to The Market restaurant for lunch before heading up to my room.

The room

Every room in the hotel faces the sea. I’m in the 38-square-metre Sea View Collection room on the fifth floor, which feels bright and calming from the moment I step inside. The colour palette leans towards soft beige and sand tones, giving the space a contemporary feel. Floor-to-ceiling windows make for a bright space, and also open onto a private balcony overlooking the sea, where two chairs and a small table are perfect for indulging in a morning coffee or simply watching the sun set.

All the rooms in the property have views of the water. Photo: SO/ Ras Al Khaimah

There's a plush king-sized bed with a mix of soft and firm pillows to suit different sleep preferences, and a cosy lounge area featuring sleek, modern furnishings completes the central space. The bathroom follows the same aesthetic, with both a rain shower and a bathtub.

The room is also equipped with coffee and tea-making facilities, a 55-inch 4K Ultra HDTV, a Bose soundbar system and high-speed Wi-Fi. Snacks are laid out and the mini-fridge is stocked with sodas at no added cost.

The food

As part of the all-inclusive package, there is a wide range of restaurants and casual dining spots across the resort. The Market serves as the main all-day dining venue, offering an international buffet for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For Middle Eastern flavours, Hadaba focuses on Levantine cuisine, while Chiano provides a more refined setting, serving classic Italian dishes inspired by the Amalfi Coast. Still to come is Floating World, an Asian-inspired concept set to open in May.

Savant, located on the top floor, is a lounge with stunning sweeping views of Al Marjan Island. By the pool, Cabini caters to families with a relaxed lunch menu and drinks, while Bungalow is adults-only, offering Mediterranean-style light bites. Elsewhere, the Concept Store and Palm House Bar add more casual options, while Sunset Bar is set along the beach. The Juice Bar and Barefoot kiosk cater to lighter bites, juices and sweet treats throughout the day.

The Market offers all-day dining in a buffet-style setting. Photo: SO/ Ras Al Khaimah

For breakfast, I head to The Market, which has an international spread ranging from fruit and pastries to fresh juices and sweets. There is even an outdoor egg station, where dishes are cooked to order.

Dinner is at Chiano, requiring a few minutes' walk outside, which is chillier than expected on an unusually windy January evening. Once inside, however, there's an immediate warmth to the space.

The restaurant offers an a la carte menu, and booking ahead is recommended, as it tends to fill up quickly. I am served bread with green olives and truffle butter while deciding what to order, with Hsu on hand to offer thoughtful recommendations. I start with the smoked cherry tomato soup, which arrives piping hot and tastes impressively fresh, making it particularly comforting on a cool evening.

Next is the giant ravioli, ordered mostly out of curiosity. While it is not quite as giant as I had hoped, it is still a satisfying appetiser, stuffed with potato, sun-dried tomato and ricotta, and served in a saffron cream sauce. For my main, I order the beef ragu spaghetti upon recommendation by the restaurant manager, and it's a great choice – richer and more filling than expected.

Despite being fairly full, Hsu encourages me to try both desserts. A freshly scooped tiramisu strikes a pleasing balance, neither too sweet nor overly bitter, while the Pavlova di Venezia, with its light meringue base, whipped cream, fresh fruit and vanilla ice cream, makes for a satisfying end to the evening.

Hotel facilities

Wellness is a central focus at the resort. The Anjana Spa features a full range of treatment rooms, along with a sauna, steam room and jacuzzi. The gym offers sweeping sea views and is stocked with cardio and strength-training equipment, as well as complimentary daily classes such as yoga, Pilates and aqua fit. Personal training sessions can also be arranged for an additional charge.

The gym boasts great views and modern equipment. Photo: SO/ Ras Al Khaimah

Guests have direct access to a private sandy beach and two main swimming pools, with separate areas for families and adults. More active hotel-goers can also enjoy a range of water sports, but these are offered at an additional cost.

The resort also features a variety of recreational facilities, including ping-pong tables, beach volleyball courts, an outdoor gym and a pickleball court.

Spa and wellness

The Anjana Spa is located on the M floor, with an elevator positioned directly in front of the entrance. It is a thoughtful touch for guests who want to head straight to their treatment from their rooms without having to walk through a busy lobby.

At the reception, I am welcomed by Roxana, who takes the time to explain the spa’s range of massage and hammam treatments, offering recommendations based on how I am feeling. I find myself torn between a lymphatic drainage massage, largely out of curiosity, and a deep tissue treatment, as my legs are still sore from recent gym sessions.

She suggests a deep-tissue massage (Dh750), but also encourages me to experience the spa’s hammam, particularly its signature golden hammam treatment (Dh750).

After a brief tour of the facilities, the experience begins with a 15-minute sauna session designed to loosen tired muscles. I am then guided into the hammam, where I meet Anggi, who carries out the 55-minute treatment. It starts with a traditional kese peeling, a vigorous Turkish hammam ritual using a textured mitt to exfoliate the skin, removing dead cells and stimulating circulation in the warm, steamy environment. This is followed by a foamy bubble massage, while my hair is washed using argan shampoo and conditioner.

The treatment concludes with the application of a golden shimmering oil, leaving my skin feeling soft, nourished and subtly radiant. I am then brought to the relaxation room before my next treatment.

Anggi soon returns to lead me to the massage room, where I explain the tightness in my shoulders and back, as well as the soreness in my calves. During our 75-minute session, she uses firm yet gentle strokes to ease the tension. I find myself drifting in and out of sleep throughout the experience, which ends with an express facial (Dh500), and I leave feeling refreshed.

Family-friendly factor

There are two pools on the property, one for families and the other is adults-only. Photo: SO/ Ras Al Khaimah

As an all-inclusive destination, it is no surprise to see families at the property. There is a dedicated family pool, alongside a children's club offering activities and workshops, while the teens’ club for ages 13 to 17 features gaming zones. The resort also runs workshops designed for the whole family, including painting, clay art and photography.

The service

Service is a clear strength across the property. Roxana at Anjana Spa offers thoughtful guidance on choosing treatments, while Anggi’s intuitive approach helps ease stress and tension. Meanwhile, Hsu’s warm, attentive manner makes dining solo feel comfortable and unhurried.

Value for money

Rooms start at Dh4,050 for a two-night stay. Check-in is from 3pm and checkout is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future.