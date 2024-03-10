Inside the storied Beverly Hills Hotel where A-listers gather ahead of Oscar night

'Twas the night before the Oscars and all through the house, many creatures were stirring and all in a rouse.

The jackets were hung by the staff with care, in hope that some golden statues would soon be there.

The A-list were dressed in their very best, as the night before the Oscars isn’t a time to rest.

Indeed, it’s a time to mingle at one of the most historic hotels in Beverly Hills.

On Saturday night, several of this year’s Oscar nominees arrived at the Los Angeles hotel for the 15th annual Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar dinner.

A tradition since 2009, when Charles Finch started the event for his friends who had “nowhere to go” ahead of the awards ceremony, this year’s event took place at The Beverly Hills Hotel and was a star-studded affair.

Oscar nominee Margot Robbie and Da’Vine Joy Randolph were spotted at the hotel’s storied Polo Lounge.

Robert De Niro, Kirsten Stewart and Chloe Sevigny were also at the star-studded occasion.

Some of the stars may have been hoping to harness the good fortune that actress Faye Dunaway had after staying at the same hotel the night before she picked up the Best Actress Academy Award in 1976 for her role as Diana Christensen in Network.

Part of The Dorchester Collection, which is the same group that owns Dubai’s recently opened The Lana, the hotel has played host to Hollywood royalty for more than a century.

Established before Beverly Hills existed, it opened on May 12, 1912, as a place where people could stay when searching for property in the up and coming affluent neighbourhood.

Its female founder Margaret Anderson operated with the motto that “Guests are entitled to the best of everything regardless of cost,” an outlook that has helped earn the property a special place in Hollywood history.

The pool at The Beverly Hills Hotel. Photo: The Dorchester Collection

Renovated by architect Paul Revere Williams in the 1940s, the hotel expanded to include the stylish Crescent Wing, a reimagined Polo Lounge and its now famous pink and green lobby.

Designer Don Loper introduced the hotel’s distinctive The Martinique banana leaf wallpaper as part of the renovation. Today, the same palm printed design has something of an iconic status among interior designers.

Affectionally known as the "Pink Palace", the hotel has been dressed in its distinctive salmon shade for more than 70 years.

It has also been a leading lady in plenty of pop culture moments from being the subject of the album cover for The Eagles's Hotel California, to being the site of an impromptu musical set by Keanu Reeves and Jimmy Fallon.

The Beverly Hills Hotel. Photo: The Dorchester Collection

Frank Sinatra was a fan of unwinding in the hotel's Polo Lounge and Elizabeth Taylor spent several of her eight honeymoons at the property. Her father also owned the art gallery in the hotel lobby.

And it's not only Hollywood royalty that frequent its doors. The UK's Princess Margaret, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor and the Crown Prince of Monaco have all also visited.

Today, The Beverly Hills Hotel has become a must-see destination for visitors to the city and its red carpet entrance nods to its synonymy with the Academy Awards night before party.

If only the walls could talk.