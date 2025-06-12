Omniyat’s island acquisition to deliver urban beach club to heart of Burj Khalifa District

Ultra-luxury real estate developer Omniyat is adding another dimension to its master plan for Dubai’s fast-evolving Burj Khalifa District with an urban beach club.

The company behind some of the area’s most identifiable towers has acquired Marasi Bay Island, a reclamation project it will transform into a vibrant lifestyle destination within a destination.

The first beach club in Burj Khalifa District will be the setting for curated waterfront experiences - and the island project will complement Omniyat’s emerging “ultra-luxury ecosystem” for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

The latest move extends the firm’s ambitious vision for Marasi Bay, a dynamic waterfront address that blends high-end living, premium workspaces, five-star hospitality, leisure, and wellness experiences.

The location is seamlessly connected to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, DIFC, Dubai Design District (D3), and Dubai International Airport.

Marasi Bay Island will be complemented by additional resort-style amenities along the south side of Marasi Bay, including private parks, a marina yacht club, and a floating multi-purpose pavilion.

Omniyat Marasi Bay Island

Omniyat’s continuing vision is to redefine waterfront living and connect urban living to the sea. As the operator of Marasi Bay Marina, the company offers berths for superyachts, as well as an exclusive yacht club and a tender boat service.

Jetty lounges will be available for boat owners and guests of The Lana Hotel, alongside the Signature Pavilion, a 10,000-sq-ft retail and events space situated over the water.

Meanwhile, the south waterfront promenade will combine public and resident-only facilities, including a padel court, a children’s play area, a running track, and an art trail.

Sunset Park will open for the exclusive use of Omniyat residents. Described by the developer as the “beating heart” of Marasi Bay’s green spaces and a place for wellness, leisure, and community, the 30,000 sq ft private floating island will link to the waterfront promenade.

Omniyat Marasi Bay Island

It will feature picnic lawns, private dining spaces with a chef’s kitchen and barbecue, flexible indoor areas for work and events, and specialised spaces such as sensory and meditation gardens, a yoga terrace, and a dedicated dog park, alongside viewing platforms and event lawns. Residents will be able to use a private jetty drop-off.

“In a reimagined approach to urban living, we are reshaping Marasi Bay into Dubai’s definitive ultra-luxury waterfront destination,” says Mahdi Amjad, founder and executive chairman of Omniyat.

“Marasi Bay Island is another jewel in its crown, complementing this luxurious ecosystem with exceptional waterfront experiences. Alongside the island, the newly unveiled amenities on the south side of the bay, further enrich the lifestyle offering for Omniyat residents and guests.”

Within this “curated ecosystem” lies a residential portfolio that complements its masterplan for “elevating waterfront living.

Omniyat Marasi Bay Island Beach Club

Rising 180m above Marasi Bay, Vela Viento, Dorchester Collection, Dubai - inaugurated in the first quarter of 2024 - represents “architectural excellence” courtesy of visionary design by globally renowned architects Foster + Partners.

Sister property to Vela, Vela Viento houses 95 exceptional residences where floor-to-ceiling windows frame panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, and the waterfront below.

Each home features expansive terraces that Omniyat says “blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living” while select units offer terrace pools, double-height spaces, and suspended dining rooms that give an impression of floating above the cityscape.

Vela Viento is something of a beacon for Omniyat with its sell-out success motivating much of the creative development around it. It has also set the standard for what has been following.

With interiors by French design duo Gilles & Boissier, the building’s elegant, fully furnished homes offer exclusivity via private lift lobbies. The Sky Amenities Deck is positioned at more than 100m and features an infinity pool, double-height gym, yoga studio, and lounges; ground-level amenities include indoor pools, a spa, meeting spaces, and direct promenade access to The Lana Hotel and Marasi Bay.

With Dorchester Collection’s renowned management in place, Omniyat says residents enjoy “world-class hospitality that blends home ownership with legendary hotel service”, including the region’s first Dior Spa.

Also designed by Foster + Partners, The Lana is Dorchester Collection’s first hotel in the Middle East - and the sale of The Lana Residences penthouse set new records as the most expensive property deal in the Burj Khalifa District, as of May 2024.

Enara by Omniyat is also set to build on that legacy.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, the standalone ultra-premium commercial building will cater to the global business elite by offering ultra-luxury office spaces with direct access to a vibrant promenade. There owners will enjoy access to outdoor wellness facilities for jogging, cycling and walking, complemented by an array of distinctive fine-dining concepts from world-renowned chefs.

Enara by Omniyat will also be is seamlessly connected via the promenade and a jetty service to Vela, Vela Viento and The Lana hotel and residences.

Marasi Bay is shaping up to be a hub of elevated lifestyle experiences orchestrated by the world’s finest brands, artists and innovators, according to Omniyat, adding an “exciting new dimension” to Dubai’s future.

"Designed to be an exclusive ecosystem for global citizens, Marasi Bay is transforming a former commercial district into a highly desirable, vibrant and extraordinary UNHW community,” Mr Amjad concludes.

"Commanding the most coveted and strategic position in the prestigious Burj Khalifa District, Marasi Bay is the ultimate celebration of waterfront living, powered by Dubai’s relentless momentum, and Omniyat’s commitment to redefining luxury.”

This page was produced by The National in partnership with Omniyat.

