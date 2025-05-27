Dh100,000 competition to design a Burj Khalifa projection extends deadline due to 'tremendous interest'

Emaar has extended the submission deadline for the Burj Khalifa Projection Design Competition, citing “tremendous interest".
Creatives now have until June 26 to submit their proposals, giving artists living in the UAE more time to take part in what could shape up to be one of the year’s most anticipated public art opportunities.
The Dh100,000 competition invites participants to create original three-minute videos or animations that reflect on Dubai’s dynamic identity, while touching upon themes of innovation and creativity. Besides the six-figure cash prize, the winning design will be projected on the facade of the Burj Khalifa.
The open call invites both established and emerging artists from across the UAE’s creative landscape to participate. It continues the growing tradition of transforming the world’s tallest tower into a medium of cultural expression – whether for national holidays, global awareness campaigns or artistic commissions.
The Burj Khalifa’s facade has been used to mark various occasions, including the Sheikh Zayed Centennial in 2018, where graphics and a video montage celebrated 100 years since the birth of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the UAE. It has also been routinely used during global holidays such as the New Year and International Women's Day.
“The true reward is something less tangible but far more lasting – global exposure, and the privilege of having one’s vision light up the night sky for millions to see,” Emaar said in a statement announcing the deadline extension.
Works should be submitted in MP4 and MOV formats, the former for preview purposes while the latter will be used as a final projection. The preview video must have integrated music, while a separate audio file should be submitted for the MOV format. Music used in the works should be copyright-free. Submissions should also be supplemented by a 300-word description detailing a work’s inspiration and concept.
The competition’s winner will be revealed on July 14.
More information about the competition, as well as detailed projection specifications, are available on the Burj Khalifa website. Submissions should be emailed to opencall@emaar.ae.
