Iran launches drone strikes on US military vessels after cargo ship seized near Hormuz

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Iran war

Iran said it launched drone strikes on US military vessels after President Donald Trump said American naval forces seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman.

In a post on X, the Tasnim news agency said Iran carried out retaliatory strikes on US military vessels in the Gulf of Oman. There have been no reports of any damage. Iran also accused the US of breaching a ceasefire that expires on Wednesday through what it called "armed piracy".

The war began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Thousands of people have been killed and the conflict has spread across the region, including to Lebanon.

The conflict has severely disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil supplies, amid Iranian threats against commercial vessels and an increased US naval presence. The escalation has caused a sharp oil price shock, sending global energy markets surging.

Concerns are growing that a two-week ceasefire due to expire on Wednesday will not be extended after Iran said on Monday it has no plans to attend a new round of talks with the US in Islamabad.

On Sunday, Mr Trump said the US Navy disabled and seized the Iranian-flagged Touska container ship. The US Central Command also released a video purportedly showing the vessel being seized.

The vessel tried to get through the US naval blockade, but it "did not go well for them”, Mr Trump added.

The US President announced on Sunday that his representatives "are going to Islamabad, Pakistan – they will be there tomorrow evening, for negotiations". He repeated threats to destroy Iranian power plants and bridges if Tehran does not accept a deal.

But Iranian state media has cast doubt on the talks, saying there were “no clear prospects” of further negotiations. The Islamic Republic News Agency said reports about a second round of talks in Islamabad were a US tactic to put pressure on Iran. The first round of negotiations, held from April 11 to 12, failed to secure an agreement.

Iran confirmed its position on Monday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told a media conference in Tehran that the country had "no plans" to go to Islamabad because the US had shown it was "not serious" about diplomacy.

"This clear contradiction between words and behaviour exacerbates the Iranian nation's suspicion of US intentions," he said. "Therefore, Iran will make the appropriate decision regarding the continuation of the negotiations by prioritising national interests and benefits."