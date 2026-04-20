Lebanon forced into negotiations with Israel, says Geagea, because 'Hezbollah calls the shots'

With a potential meeting between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, the leader of Lebanon’s largest Christian party in parliament says direct negotiation is the only way to ensure his country’s survival.

“We have to do whatever in order to save our country, and we don't have any other way. And if anyone has any other way, let him tell us,” Samir Geagea told “On the Record with Hadley Gamble.”

As of April 15, at least 2,167 people have been killed and 7,061 wounded by Israeli strikes in Lebanon in its last war with Hezbollah that began on March 2. More than 1 million people, around 20 percent of Lebanon’s entire population, have been displaced.

“The president and the prime minister, they are doing [negotiations] by necessity,” said Mr Geagea . “Otherwise, what can we do? What should we do?”

He dismissed fears of imminent sectarian violence but warned that state collapse could change that.

“I don’t see it, frankly,” he affirmed. “Except in one case, if the state administration, okay, falters down completely, like in 1975.”

The leader of the Lebanese Forces, which has ministers in the cabinet, said his country remains trapped by a “huge problem,” namely the Iran-backed Hezbollah, whose actions are directly responsible for historic casualties and economic devastation, according to him.

“These are the negotiations of necessity, and Hezbollah is responsible for pushing the Lebanese government to negotiate,” he explained.

Mr Geagea also claimed the Lebanese government has tried to assert authority over the group but lacks the means to enforce it.

“Hezbollah is calling the shots…unfortunately,” he said. The “state within a state,” he added, has been operating for 40 years, creating institutional paralysis and fear, a “deep state.”

“Stockholm syndrome,” he said, has been gripping “all the security apparatus, all the security services, [..] and the army, and even, even some, if not many, of the judiciary.”

Mr Geagea refused to pin the blame on the President or his Prime Minister.

“The government has issued many decrees to the end of disbanding Hezbollah,” he said. “Not the government failed. Hezbollah failed to respond to the government’s decrees.”

Mr Geagea is one of the most prominent critics of Hezbollah and commanded the largest Christian militia in the second half of the 1975-1990 Lebanese civil war.

Asked whether he could foresee a time when the country might be at peace with Israel, the former Lebanese fighter seemed less certain.

“I don't know. I leave that to the future,” he said. “But for the time being, yes, we need the president of Lebanon to talk with the Israelis in order to try to finish up with this situation.”

Mr Geagea says he sees no alternative to US-brokered diplomacy, even if distrust remains, considering America an “acceptable” if not fair broker. “Let’s just wait and see. Let us try at least.”