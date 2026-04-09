Netanyahu suggests 'direct talks' with Lebanon

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has instructed his Cabinet to "open direct negotiations" with Lebanon as soon as possible, following repeated calls from Beirut for talks between the two countries.

"In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to start direct negotiations ​with ‌Lebanon ⁠as soon ​as possible," Mr Netanyahu ​said ‌in a ⁠statement.

He added that the proposed negotiations would focus on the disarmament of Hezbollah and the establishment of peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon.

Mr Netanyahu added that Israel appreciates a call by the Prime Minister of Lebanon Nawaf Salam to demilitarise Beirut".

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