From Elie Saab to Ashi Studio, the Arab designers defining Cannes style

The 79th Cannes Film Festival, which concludes on Saturday, is a showcase for some of the year’s biggest stars and most anticipated films.

Alongside the premiere of major titles and awarding the prestigious Palme d’Or, Cannes is where fashion takes centre stage. Stars step before the world’s cameras, bringing global attention not only to themselves, but also to the films they represent, including smaller art house productions competing for recognition.

The red carpet is also a powerful platform for designers, offering invaluable exposure to new audiences. Red-carpet dressing is an art form in itself, and these Middle Eastern designers, honed by years of dressing discerning clients, have developed an instinctive understanding of what creates a memorable Cannes moment.

Georges Hobeika (Lebanon)

Georgina Rodriguez wears vintage Georges Hobeika to the Fjord screening during the 79th Cannes Film Festival. EPA Info

Argentinian-Spanish model and entrepreneur Georgina Rodriguez – fiancee of newly crowned Saudi Pro League champion Cristiano Ronaldo – turned to the Georges Hobeika archives for the Fjord screening, choosing a custom adaptation of a gown from the Lebanese designer’s autumn 2011 couture collection.

To complement its soft mauve-grey tone, she paired it with a Chopard choker centred on a 13.86-carat round emerald, surrounded by diamonds and finished with 152 emerald beads.

Zuhair Murad (Lebanon)

Shanina Shaik in Zuhair Murad. Getty Images Info

American entrepreneur Olivia Palermo attended the premiere of Amarga Navidad (Bitter Christmas) with her husband, Johannes Huebl, wearing a draped white embellished look by Zuhair Murad.

The Lebanese designer also dressed Australian model and actress Shanina Shaik in a strapless gown for the premiere of Fjord. Part of his couture spring 2025 collection, it has a sweetheart neckline of draped satin and is covered in shimmering beadwork with a large bow at the back.

Elie Saab (Lebanon)

Annabelle Wallis in Elie Saab. Getty Images Info

Also for the screening of Fjord, English actress and Peaky Blinders star Annabelle Wallis chose Elie Saab, arriving in an ethereal embellished pink gown that highlighted her baby bump.

Former French First Lady and singer-songwriter Carla Bruni, meanwhile, went against red-carpet convention at the Chopard gala, opting for an Elie Saab trousered look. From the autumn/winter 2026 collection, it pairs wide-leg black trousers with an asymmetric beaded top.

Carla Bruni wears Eile Saab to the Chopard Miracle Gala. Getty Images Info

Thai-British actress Araya Alberta Hargate arrived in a look from the label's haute couture spring 2026 collection. The gown’s delicate, almost whimsical mood was complemented by a white diamond garland by Boucheron worn in her hair.

Earlier in the festival, Heidi Klum stepped out in a structured peach gown by Saab, featuring a sculpted bodice, hourglass silhouette and floral detailing.

Nicolas Jebran (Lebanon)

Iris Mittenaere in Nicolas Jebran. Getty Images Info

French television host and former Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere attended the Fjord screening in a sculptural gown by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran.

The column silhouette, cut high on one thigh, was finished with an exaggerated neckline for added drama.

Yoland (Oman)

Omani couture house Yoland dressed Uzbek model Vialina Lemann in a black velvet backless gown, heavily embellished across the bodice and paired with a matching cape fastened with a beaded clasp.

Ashi Studio (Saudi Arabia)

American actress and professional kiteboarder Maika Monroe chose a metallic silver gown by Saudi label Ashi Studio.

Featuring a plunging neckline and sweeping hem pooling at the feet, the sharply tailored look was finished with slicked-back hair.

Waad Aloqaili (Saudi Arabia)

Portuguese actress Sara Sampaio in Waad Aloqaili Couture. Getty Images Info

Portuguese model and actress Sara Sampaio attended the screening of La Vie D’une Femme in a custom look by Saudi label Waad Aloqaili Couture.

Covered in hand-applied mother-of-pearl, the gown had a finish that resembled the effect of shimmering crocodile skin.