- Trump says military to remain in place until agreement 'fully complied with'
- More than 250 killed in Israeli strikes across Lebanon
- Hezbollah says Beirut attack 'strengthens its resolve'
- UN chief condemns Israel’s massive strikes across Lebanon
- UAE 'seeking clarification' on terms of ceasefire
- Trump accuses US media of reporting 'fake' 10-point plan in Iran talks
- Starmer and Saudi Crown Prince discuss US-Iran ceasefire
- Macron speaks with Pezeshkian and Trump
Updated: April 09, 2026, 7:06 AM