Trump says military to remain in place until agreement 'fully complied with'

More than 250 killed in Israeli strikes across Lebanon

Hezbollah says Beirut attack 'strengthens its resolve'

UN chief condemns Israel’s massive strikes across Lebanon

UAE 'seeking clarification' on terms of ceasefire

Trump accuses US media of reporting 'fake' 10-point plan in Iran talks

Starmer and Saudi Crown Prince discuss US-Iran ceasefire