  • Trump says military to remain in place until agreement 'fully complied with'
  • More than 250 killed in Israeli strikes across Lebanon
  • Hezbollah says Beirut attack 'strengthens its resolve'
  • UN chief condemns Israel’s massive strikes across Lebanon
  • UAE 'seeking clarification' on terms of ceasefire
  • Trump accuses US media of reporting 'fake' 10-point plan in Iran talks
  • Starmer and Saudi Crown Prince discuss US-Iran ceasefire
  • Macron speaks with Pezeshkian and Trump
Updated: April 09, 2026, 7:06 AM