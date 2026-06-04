The former University of Surrey student, 21, was arrested after a security guard was shot on campus with a crossbow. Getty images
The former University of Surrey student, 21, was arrested after a security guard was shot on campus with a crossbow. Getty images
The former University of Surrey student, 21, was arrested after a security guard was shot on campus with a crossbow. Getty images
The former University of Surrey student, 21, was arrested after a security guard was shot on campus with a crossbow. Getty images

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UK

Saudi Arabian arrested after UK university security guard shot with crossbow

Ex-student questioned by police after incident at University of Surrey

Tariq Tahir
Tariq Tahir

June 04, 2026

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A former student from Saudi Arabia has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot with a crossbow on a UK university campus.

Police were called at 10am on Thursday to student accommodation at the University of Surrey in Guildford. They detained the 21 year old, who once attended the university and is being held in custody.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition. Surrey Police said significant emergency services' presence was still in place at Manor Park Student Village.

Chief superintendent Jon Groenen said: “I appreciate that this incident will cause concern among our local communities and I can reassure that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

The Manor Park student accommodation at the University of Surrey in Guildford. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The Manor Park student accommodation at the University of Surrey in Guildford. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

“We are working closely with the university as our investigation progresses. The suspect was detained at the scene shortly after the incident and an investigation is now under way to establish the circumstances of the assault.”

He added: “The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital, and his next of kin are aware and are being supported by officers.”

The University of Surrey said: “At approximately 9.50am this morning, an incident took place on our Manor Park campus.

“Police attended and a man was arrested. A member of our campus safety team was seriously injured and is receiving medical care.”

Updated: June 04, 2026, 4:47 PM
Saudi ArabiaCrimeUniversities