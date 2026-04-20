Atlantis Dubai puts seven restaurants on ‘temporary pause’

At least seven restaurants across Atlantis Dubai are temporarily closed, as the resort reviews its operations in line with footfall.

The affected venues span both Atlantis The Palm and Atlantis The Royal, and include high-profile names such as Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Hakkasan and Ossiano, alongside Ling Ling, Brasserie Frantzen and La Mar by Gaston Acurio. Beach club Cloud 22 at Atlantis The Royal is also currently shuttered.

“We continue to review our operations in line with guest demand and, as part of this approach, a select number of venues have been temporarily paused,” a representative from Atlantis Dubai tells The National. “Our priority remains delivering the highest standard of experiences across our key restaurants, many of which continue to welcome residents and visitors.”

Michelin-starred Dinner at Heston Blumenthal by the famed British chef has paused operations. Photo: Atlantis the Royal Info

Restaurants that are currently open include Carbone Dubai, Estiatorio Milos, Nobu by the Beach and Gastronomy at Atlantis The Royal, as well as Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Nobu Dubai, FZN by Bjorn Frantzen and recreation centre Wavehouse at Atlantis The Palm.

The Atlantis representative adds that the period will be used to refine and enhance the resort group's overall offering, including menu development, activations and refurbishment works. Upgrades are under way at select venues, including Cloud 22, with plans to reintroduce paused concepts “with renewed energy” as demand and footfall increase.

Resto-lounge Ling Ling is temporarily closed. Photo: Atlantis The Royal Info

The temporary closures come as the UAE enters a traditionally quieter period for hospitality, when restaurants and hotels often reassess operations, carry out maintenance or refresh concepts ahead of the busier winter season.

This year, however, more properties than usual are closing their doors due to the impact of the Iran war, affecting both long-standing landmarks and newer properties. Hotels including Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Armani Hotel Dubai, Park Hyatt Dubai and Radisson Blu Dubai Media City are undergoing upgrades or partial shutdowns, while Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort has ceased operations entirely.

Reopening timelines for the Atlantis Dubai venues have not yet been confirmed and will be guided by wider market conditions, the resort representative says.