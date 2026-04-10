Quieter and more intentional - how dining out in the UAE has been changed by war

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As regional conflict puts pressure on the UAE’s hospitality industry, dining out is shifting. Diners are opting for quieter, more deliberate experiences, often closer to home and in neighbourhood restaurants.

Across the country, restaurant operators say diners are going out less frequently, choosing smaller tables and planning visits more carefully. While weekends remain busy and weekdays less so, there is a growing emphasis on comfort, familiarity and value over novelty or excess.

"It’s less about volume and more about intention," says Sven Mostegl, founder of Sven The Baker's Kitchen in Dubai.

At his German restaurant at Leva Hotel, he has noticed smaller groups, earlier reservations and evenings that feel more spaced out rather than fully packed. He's met the shift with subtle changes, he tells The National, from introducing warmer lighting and softer music to a more relaxed pacing of service.

“There’s a quieter, more grounded energy in the room,” he says.

Sven Mostegl, founder of Sven The Baker's Kitchen in Dubai. Photo: Sven The Baker's Kitchen Info

Back to basics

Stasha Toncev, the founder of popular Balkan bistro 21grams and the recently opened bakery piehuas, says the current moment is reinforcing fundamentals.

"It’s less about reinventing and more about doing the basics exceptionally well," she says. "Many of the values people are seeking now – simplicity, comfort, connection – have always been core to both our venues. The difference today is that guests are placing more emphasis on them."

She described the change as a "a positive shift".

"Guests notice the small things – tone, pacing, attentiveness – and while these have always mattered, they carry even more weight now," she says.

That sentiment is echoed by Nazli Sonmez, the chief brand officer of Rikas Hospitality, which operates a portfolio of high-profile restaurants including La Cantine du Faubourg, Chez Wam, Nineve and Mimi Kakushi.

Sonmez describes the current moment as “not a contraction – it’s a refinement of what truly matters”.

Guests, she says, are becoming more discerning, seeking “quality, trust and emotional relevance”.

Stasha Toncev, the founder of popular Balkan bistro 21grams and the recently opened bakery piehuas. Photo: 21grams Info

“What we’re seeing is a return to genuine hospitality, consistency and human connection,” she says.

In some cases, the shift is geographical.

Nando’s UAE managing director George Kunnappally says he has observed a clear divergence between locations.

“Mall-based venues have seen a dip in footfall,” he says, pointing to a slowdown in tourist-driven traffic and more cautious movement among residents. “In contrast, community venues have experienced an uplift."

Diners are staying closer to home, favouring familiarity over occasion, he adds.

“Demand appears to be shifting away from destination dining and toward neighbourhood-based visits,” he says. "A worthwhile night out is one that feels familiar, reliable and welcoming – especially when it is close to home."

More deliberate choices

The same instinct is shaping what people order. Diners are gravitating towards familiar dishes, choosing what they know they will enjoy rather than experimenting widely, says chef Teddy Lee, the founder of UK-born Japanese restaurant Maki and Ramen, which recently opened in Dubai.

That intentionality also runs through every layer of the dining experience, including choice of restaurants as he's noticed a higher proportion of bookings than walk-ins.

Chef Teddy Lee, the founder of UK-born Japanese restaurant Maki and Ramen, which recently opened in Dubai. Photo: Maki and Ramen Info

"Dining out is becoming more intentional rather than habitual," he says. "Guests are choosing venues they trust to deliver a complete and consistent experience. It is less about frequency and more about reliability, comfort and quality, creating an environment where people feel confident in their choice to spend their time and money.

"Right now, people are not just going out to eat, they are choosing where they feel comfortable, looked after and able to switch off."

Chef Mostegl adds: "It’s about feeling better when you leave than when you arrived."

A more emotional experience

In a market as competitive as the UAE, that emotional dimension is becoming a defining factor.

"The strongest brands today are those that create emotional relevance, not just visual appeal,” says Sonmez. "What we are seeing is a shift: international brands are currently more impacted than neighborhood-driven concepts. Local guests are gravitating towards places with soul, authenticity and familiarity.

"As a result, larger restaurant brands are seeing a sharper decline compared to strong community-led venues."

The hospitality industry is resilient and will bounce back, she adds.

Diners are deliberately choosing venues where they feel comfortable, looked after and are able to switch off say insiders. Photo: 21grams Info

"The reason for that is not only the industry itself – it’s the ecosystem around it," Sonmez says. "In the UAE, we benefit from an exceptional framework. The government has consistently done a remarkable job in ensuring safety, stability and long-term vision.

"But beyond that, what truly defines the industry is the community... people from different industries who have chosen to build their lives and careers here and who bring passion, ambition and resilience into everything they do. It’s the designers, the entrepreneurs and especially the founders of home-grown brands who have shaped the identity of this market. Who, over time, have become more than peers – they have become a real support system, a family that stands together during more complex moments."