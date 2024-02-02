Chez Wam review: Pure Parisian cuisine, but with a personal touch

These days, the best restaurants are often the most personal.

Look at the Michelin Guide of Dubai, for example, and the top names are often centred on a singular vision, often with deep roots in one man or woman’s journey.

Pillars of the local food scene such as Stay by Yannick Alleno, Il Ristorante – Niko Romito and Dinner by Heston Blumenthal even put the chef’s name in top billing. At that level of quality and consistent execution, this is not mere marketing of another celebrity chef for these individuals – it’s a stamp of the soul.

Chez Wam, one of the newest ventures from Rikas Hospitality Group, is French slang for “at mine”, a nod to the restaurant’s homey, casual elegance. However, it may be more accurately referred to “at Hadrien’s”, as this globally minded modern French restaurant at St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, is a distillation of its chef’s life’s work to date.

Where to sit and what to expect

Chef Hadrien Villedieu, a Parisian who has called Dubai home for the last decade or so, started in a French kitchen in 1997. He has since ventured around the world, including stints in Morocco and St Barts, which explains why his version of elevated French home cooking has such disparate influences.

He’s co-owner of the restaurant with Rikas, famed for lively spots such as La Cantine du Faubourg and its sister beach destination Twiggy, but it’s clear from the outset that his first restaurant is his baby, and that personal devotion is found at every step of Chez Wam.

Located near Tresind Studio and Lena, Chef Wam has a more intimate feel than some of its neighbours or Rikas’s other concepts, which hews close to the homely aesthetic hinted at in its name.

Part of the anti-brutalist execution therein is the space’s dedication to woods of multiple origins – hardwood floors, lacquered wooden tables, comfortable wooden chairs built in a slight recline. There are couches with throw pillows illuminated with soft lighting, all to give things a domestic feel.

If you don’t want to sit outside to take in the starlight while the weather permits, I recommend the family-style sharing table, as the food itself is best experienced communally.

The menu

Once seated, you’ll quickly find some of Villedieu’s global experiences come to the fore.

It’s clear in the starters, full of avant-garde Parisian dishes with Asian influence, including the foie gras bao and the seabass ponzu, and others that have a more personal twist, such as the fried Camembert with black garlic and sweet Philly sauce, each priced at under Dh100.

There are two set menus, priced at Dh375 and Dh425, but it's difficult to identify a winner, with standout dishes found exclusively on one or the other.

Skip the Dubai standby buratta and opt for something more adventurous. The tuna sumac, with avocado wasabi cream, Parmesan and ginger is a delight, marrying a Japanese favourite with a Middle Eastern flavour profile, at Dh131.

The mains may look familiar at first glance, but things grow more unique in the details, with Hokkaido scallops joined by Jerusalem artichoke cream and pickle sauce – a chef's special – and mussels in coconut curry cream with crispy onions, priced at Dh152 and Dh131 respectively.

Standout dish

With so many high-end restaurants in the UAE, it’s hard to want to come back for more if there’s not one particular dish that draws me in.

At Chez Wam, it's the poulet adobo, a twist on a Filipino favourite, made of sweet soy-marinated chicken thighs and exquisitely cooked pearl couscous, a sign of Villedieu’s time in Morocco. It's the best I’ve had of the seemingly simple staple dish in recent memory.

A chat with the chef

When he began his career back in his hometown, Villedieu learnt from the best when it came to putting an individual touch on things.

“In Paris, I had the privilege of working alongside esteemed chefs such as Alain Passard and Joel Robuchon, known for their three Michelin-starred establishments,” he tells me.

Excelling at that level, he learnt, is not just about exacting standards and top-level ingredients. It’s a matter of embracing one’s personal taste, pushing oneself to the limit and finding joy.

“My style is characterised by an element of fun and innovation. Guests can look forward to unique dishes and unexpected flavour combinations that challenge traditional expectations,” he says.

Oh, and it must be stressed that you have to try the pickles.

“My favourite ingredients are pickles and chocolate. We create our own pickles, which are featured in many dishes, and we even use the pickle juice to craft a unique scallop emulsion,” he says.

“Chocolate plays a significant role too, from enriching our beef and chicken jus to being a key component in our desserts.”

Price point and contact information

Starters range from Dh58 to Dh162, and mains from Dh102 to Dh373. There are also two set menus, priced at Dh375 and Dh425.

Chez Wam is open 6pm to 2am from Monday to Friday and noon-4pm, then 6pm-2am on Saturday and Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling 052 450 4139 or via the Seven Rooms website.

Since the ongoing tragedy in Palestine began nearly four months ago, artists from Gaza have responded to the war with unmistakable moral clarity, and have now begun to share their latest creations with the world.

This week, we turned our spotlight to two such Gazan artists, Malak Mattar and Hazem Harb, who have each produced inspired new works not only as a way to process their own emotions, but to amplify the voices of those who grow more desperate with each passing day.

Last spring, before nearly everything she knew was gone, Mattar, 24, was accepted into one of London's most prestigious art schools.

Despite having never formally studied art to this point, she's gained global acclaim for her work over the last several years, after having painted colour-saturated canvases of Palestine from a young age.

She thought the two years studying a Master of Fine Arts at Central Saint Martins would allow her to understand “my evolution as a person," she tells The National.

She also wanted to “make something different from political work that talked about political things”.

But by the time she received her exit visa from the Israeli authorities, she had missed a month of the course. She didn’t arrive in London until October 6.

The day after, everything changed.

“In October, I couldn't even hold a pencil,” Mattar recalls about the initial days of the conflict in Gaza. “I was completely paralysed. But then I woke up, and now I have an even bigger mission than before.”

Last month, when she began a residency in central London, Mattar started work on a large-scale painting depicting the war in Gaza, rendered in black-and-white and thick brushstrokes. She aims to fully document the terror Gaza is now living through.

“It is a responsibility,” she says. “I come here with a sense of purpose that this painting will be remembered and seen for its depiction of the genocide. My only fear is not being able to do it as well as possible. And not being able to make it as horrific as possible, because no matter what, it will only reflect 1 per cent of what has happened. But at least I could do the 1 per cent.”

With her family still in Gaza, she is watching the war from afar, using their stories and images, as well as footage from social media, for her painting. Organised as a series of vignettes, she is turning these stories and photos – many of which have circulated throughout the Arab world – into history-level artwork.

Each has its basis in reality, chosen because it appears emblematic of the conflict: a woman shot by a sniper who is pulled to safety by two men who toss her a nearby rope; a line of men with their hands tied behind their backs as they wait to be interrogated.

Meanwhile, in Dubai, the 43-year-old Harb's latest solo exhibition, Gauze, is a journey into his past, as well as his recent works that reimagine facets of reality connected to his homeland Palestine.

Spread across two different spaces, it includes newly produced works and retrospective pieces dating back to 1998. They not only reveal the diversity of Harb’s chosen mediums, from charcoal to acrylic and collage, but also the multifaceted expressions of identity throughout his career as a visual artist.

Curated by Munira Al Sayegh, founder of Dirwaza Curatorial Lab, the exhibition at Tabari Artspace, the DIFC, also marks a return for Harb to the use of the material gauze within the context of varying Palestinian iconographies and narratives.

“The new works presented in this exhibition, using both charcoal and gauze, mark a departure from my contemporary approach to collage,” Harb tells The National.

“These new works are visceral – my physical reaction to and way of synthesising the anguish of recent months.”

