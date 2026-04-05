Pay it forward: Initiatives launched to promote small businesses in the UAE

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A number of companies in the UAE are making a concerted effort to support local, independent and small businesses amid ongoing regional conflict.

From complimentary photography for independent eateries to discounted rides and free retail space, the initiatives all have amplifying small local businesses at their heart.

Majid Al Futtaim, which runs several malls, leisure and community spaces, has launched the Ma'an programme, offering pop-up retail spaces as well as digital promotion at no cost. The company operates Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Sharjah and City Centre Ajman among others.

The campaign was launched in partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME) in a bid to boost homegrown businesses. It builds on Dubai’s Dh1 billion support package, which was announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Monday.

Boosting local brands

Majid Al Futtaim is not alone in offering small businesses a boost. Similar initiatives have been launched by Brands For Less and Alserkal Avenue.

Galleries and events continue to operate at Dubai's art district Alserkal Avenue. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Dubai creative hub Alserkal Avenue has issued an open call to businesses in need of a space to operate and improve brand visibility.

“At Alserkal Avenue, we believe that collaboration is key for a sustainable and resilient arts ecosystem. Blank Space is an initiative to nurture collectivism and collaboration in the local arts scene. Shared practices create room for dialogue, creative expression, and collaboration, representing emerging voices, and strengthening the creative ecosystem from within. The initiative gives creatives an opportunity to self-organise and reimagine new ways of working together and engage audiences in the process,” Alserkal Avenue director Basmah El Bittar tells The National. “In addition to the space and utilities, Alserkal Avenue will provide ongoing marketing support and a platform for the collective to host their public programmes and activations.”

Meanwhile, Brands For Less, which offers designer products at outlet prices, has launched a scheme offering digital promotion, space to showcase products and a limited number of rent-free opportunities.

“We are seeing a moment when many small businesses and entrepreneurs are navigating a more challenging landscape,” Ayman Beydoun, chief executive of the Brands For Less Group, tells The National.

“As a homegrown brand, we see it as part of our role to step in where we can make a meaningful difference, and to use our platform in a way that supports the wider ecosystem.”

Brands can apply via email and they will be prompted to fill in a form detailing their brand’s story.

Brands For Less is offering digital promotion and a space to showcase products. Photo: Brands For Less Info

“In the short term, we want to help businesses gain visibility, reach new audiences and regain momentum. But, more importantly, we want to contribute to building a stronger and more resilient ecosystem in the long term, where businesses are empowered to grow sustainably,” Beydoun says, adding that he hasn’t been surprised by the way the community has come together, but he has been inspired.

“The UAE has always been a place where community and collaboration drive progress. Our brand has experienced this first-hand throughout its journey. What we are seeing today is a continuation of that spirit, people coming together, supporting one another and finding ways to move forward.”

Food industry pays it forward

A dessert at Emirati restaurant Gerbou shot by photographer John Marsland Info

It's not just big businesses making generous gestures, either. Photographer John Marsland has started a campaign to help independent restaurants and cafes in Dubai by photographing a handful of dishes and a portrait for free.

Marsland explains: “As a food photographer, I’ve been part of Dubai’s culinary community since 2017, and I’ve had the chance to get to know so many of the incredible people behind the scenes. This felt like the right moment to give something back to a community that’s always supported me, especially at a time when independent businesses are facing real challenges.”

John Marsland is offering his photography skills to homegrown restaurants. Photo: John Marsland Info

His gesture has been well-received. “The response has been really positive. The community here is so supportive and collaborative, it’s been great to see people rally around the idea and to hear such encouraging feedback from others in the industry.”

These acts of kindness are being felt across the hospitality industry, too. Entrepreneur Alexander Sysoev has launched a community-driven initiative, TreatOnUs.ae. Through the website, people can support local restaurants by purchasing meals and drinks online, which are in turn offered to guests and those in need by the venues.

Participating venues offer one to three dishes or drinks, set a price for each, and provide a payment link for people to participate. Venues taking part include Bait Maryam, Chez Wam, and Jun’s, alongside early participants such as Paus Clubhouse, Chaikhana in Dubai Marina and Sakhalin at J1 Beach.

The site recorded 200 purchases within 24 hours after going live.

“I believe in the theory of small acts,” says Sysoev. “When someone chooses to support people in their neighbourhood or community, they are not only helping others, but also experiencing the quiet happiness of doing good. And those who receive kindness often feel encouraged to continue it. I hope this project creates a ripple effect across the Emirates and begins a long, generous chain of goodwill.”

Arabic restaurant Bait Maryam has signed up to Alexander Sysoev's community-driven initiative, TreatOnUs.ae. Photo: Bait Maryam Info

Sysoev adds: “One of the strengths of this model is that it does not feel like a direct handout to one specific person. Many people are too modest to accept help openly. Here, the mechanism is more sensitive and more effective: the money goes straight to the restaurant, supporting its revenue at a time when that support matters, and the restaurant then turns it into thoughtful gestures for people in the neighbourhood.”

Uber is also doing its part. The transport app has launched a campaign that offers discounted rides, encouraging people to get out and about, discovering and supporting local businesses.

Through the promotional codes SUPPORTLOCALDXB for Dubai and SUPPORTLOCALAD for Abu Dhabi, app users will get 20 per cent discount on their trips to specific destinations between April 3 and 7.

In Dubai, the locations include Alserkal Avenue, Wasl Square, Al Seef, Marsa Boulevard, The Square Nad Al Sheba Gardens, Springs Souk and Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. In Abu Dhabi, it is limited to Marsa Al Bateen and MiZa.