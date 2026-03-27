Support local: Homegrown UAE restaurants offering discounts

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The UAE’s hospitality sector is facing a quieter period, with the ongoing regional conflict affecting footfall across the country as travel and consumer confidence are affected. From independent cafes to established restaurant groups, homegrown concepts are feeling the strain as costs remain high and habits shift.

In response, a number of local chefs and venues are introducing discounts, set menus and value-led offers to keep business moving. For diners, it is also an opportunity to support the industry at a time when it needs it most. Here are some places offering deals right now.

The Guild

Location: ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai

The Guild brings together multiple culinary concepts under one roof, from grill-focused dishes to seafood and sharing plates. Designed as an all-day social venue, it is popular for group dining and occasions.

Deal: 50 per cent off a la carte menu for UAE residents every Monday night.

Elaia

Location: Dubai Marina

The homegrown Italian-Greek restaurant opened last May. Offering expansive views of Dubai Marina, Elaia (Greek for olive tree) is all about fresh flavours and sharing-style plates.

Deal: 40 per cent off a la carte dining all day for UAE residents.

Mama Zonia

Mama Zonia is a jungle-themed restaurant at Pier 7. Photo: Mama Zonia Info

Location: Dubai Marina

The jungle-themed restaurant in Pier 7 is known for its Latin American-inspired menu, bold interiors and panoramic views over the waterfront.

Deal: 40 per cent off a la carte dining all day for UAE residents.

SPK Dubai

SPK Dubai also offers a set menu for early diners. Photo: SPK Dubai Info

Location: H Dubai

Blending fine dining with music and performance, SPK Dubai offers everything from a lounge experience to private dining suites, with the venue evolving as the night progresses.

Deal: 35 per cent off dining for UAE residents from Monday to Saturday.

Hawkerboi

Hawkerboi offers Asian street food in a refined setting. Photo: EatX Info

Location: JLT Park, Dubai

Inspired by South-East Asian street food culture, the supper club turned restaurant delivers bold, punchy flavours in a lively setting. The menu draws from Singaporean, Malaysian and Thai influences, with dishes such as laksa, nasi lemak and grilled skewers.

Deal: 25 per cent off the total bill until March 31.

Amazonico

Amazonico blends South American, European and Asian cuisine. Photo: Amazonico Info

Location: Dubai International Financial Centre

Blending South American, European and Asian cuisine, Amazonico features a relaxed bar downstairs and more formal dining upstairs, all set within a plant-filled interior with vibrant decor and an open kitchen.

Deal: 25 per cent off all brunch packages for UAE residents until April 25.

CQ Brasserie

Location: JLT and Barsha Heights, Dubai

This homegrown concept blends classic European dishes with a modern Dubai sensibility. Expect steak frites, seafood plates and traditional bistro fare, served in a polished yet relaxed setting that works for both casual meals and occasions.

Deal: Women's Month offer includes set menu for Dh141, paired with free-flowing beverages all day until March 31.

Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori

Noodles at Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori Info

Location: Galleria Mall, Dubai; Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi

The brainchild of chef Akmal Anuar (11 Woodfire, Osteria Funkcoolio and, formerly, 3 Fils), this sleek, contemporary Japanese concept focuses on sushi, sashimi and charcoal-grilled skewers, with a menu that balances premium ingredients and accessible favourites. The space leans casual, making it as suited to quick bites as longer dinners.

Deal: The four-course Goldfish lunch is priced at Dh149 per person in Dubai and Dh108 per person in Abu Dhabi.

Moonrise

French-Syrian chef Solemann Haddad was born and raised in Dubai. Photo: Moonrise Info

Location: Satwa, Dubai

The brainchild of chef Solemann Haddad, Moonrise is an intimate, chef-led concept – seating just 12 diners across two sittings – with ever-evolving tasting menus shaped by global influences. Blending Middle Eastern, Japanese and European flavours, it has earned a loyal following and a Michelin star.

Deal: Moonrise has paused full-time operations and is instead hosting a collaborative series, Moonrise & Friends, at Eden House. Its first edition, with CarniStore, running until March 31, serves a three-course dry-aged burger experience for Dh200 alongside drinks from 5pm.

Manao

Location: Wasl Vita, Dubai

Michelin-starred Manao is the brainchild of Mohamad Orfali, founder of Orfali Bros, with chef Abhiraj Khatwani heading the kitchen. It bills itself as a restaurant that reimagines Thai cuisine with masterfully blended flavours, offering dishes that Orfali calls “creative, balanced and exciting”.

Deal: Eight-course chef's tasting menu for Dh350 per person.