Dinner at 5pm: What Gen Z’s love of eating early means for restaurants in Dubai

Eating dinner at a time when many of us were still full from lunch used to be the preserve of our elders. Restaurants would entice an older clientele out to eat between 5pm and 7pm, often as part of early-bird dining deals, before younger patrons turned up from 8pm onwards.

This attitude towards dinnertime has been given a shake-up according to data from OpenTable. The restaurant reservations app found that between 2024 and 2025, Gen Z was eating dinner earlier, with bookings made between 5pm and 6pm “rising significantly”, putting the average dinner time at 5.53pm.

The research also showed that 53 per cent of Gen Z and 51 per cent of millennials in the US are interested in early dining, with the 5pm slot up 11 per cent from January to August 2025, compared with 2024, while the 6pm dinner slot is up by 8 per cent. In New York, the city that never sleeps, 5pm dining is up by 20 per cent.

“From our data, the most popular time slot for older generations is 8pm to 9pm, but younger generations are definitely rethinking what going out looks like,” says Marc Lotenberg, chief executive of brand and marketing for members-only restaurant booking platform Dorsia.

“There’s also a mindset shift; dining out is no longer only about late nights, it’s about quality experiences that don’t derail the next day. We’re also seeing that earlier dining feels more intentional. It’s less rushed and more relaxed, which appeals to a generation that values both experience and efficiency.”

Restaurants such as Jamavar Dubai are adapting with menus tailored to an earlier dining slot. Photo: Jamavar Info

Factors such as prioritising health and avoiding traffic have a part to play in a generational shift towards early dining in the UAE and beyond.

A cultural culinary shift

After the Second World War, the 5pm to 6.30pm dinner slot became the standard in the US and across western Europe as families adapted to industrial work schedules and two working parents. Subsequent generations saw dinnertime shift from 7pm to 9pm as work hours and commute times increased. Last year, however, clocked a significant return to early dining bookings.

“The 4pm to 7pm window should not be treated as a filler period,” says Bhim Gaur, manager of Jamavar Dubai. “Guest behaviour has evolved, particularly among younger diners who are more mindful of their lifestyle, health and routine,” he adds, saying that earlier dining and lighter meals are increasingly the preference, meaning people can socialise and still reach home at a reasonable hour.

Bhim Gaur, manager of Jamavar Dubai, says the 4pm to 7pm shift shouldn't be treated as a filler period. Photo: Jamavar Info

“When approached strategically, the 'golden hour' dining slot becomes an opportunity to attract a different audience. These guests are not necessarily looking for a full dinner experience. They are looking to unwind after work, enjoy quality food and drinks and maintain balance in their routine.”

As with most social trends and shifts, there are famous faces vocalising their involvement in the movement. Celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Kourtney Kardashian, Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow have professed to be early diners (usually before 6.30pm), citing health and social benefits.

“I love it so much,” comedian Amy Poelher said on her podcast last month. “Honestly, I like to be the first person in the restaurant. To have eaten and be in bed by 8 o’clock.”

Why dine early?

“Our data points to a clear trend in earlier dinner reservations this year, which could be influenced by factors such as a return to the office, shifting health priorities or strategically booking in-demand tables at historically quieter times,” says Cheryl Paniagua, vice-president of restaurant sales and services at OpenTable.

Online, Gen Z speak to early dining supporting their work schedules, allowing them to maximise their evenings, leaving more time for hobbies, and enabling them to better prioritise self-care and wellness practices while getting a better night's sleep.

Clinical dietitian Jaseera Maniparambil, speaks to the health benefits of avoiding meals late at night. Photo: Aster Clinic Info

“Dining earlier in the evening supports the body’s natural biological clock, also known as the circadian rhythm,” says Jaseera Maniparambil, clinical dietitian, Aster Clinic. “When we eat earlier, digestion happens more efficiently, and the body has enough time to process food before sleep. This can help reduce issues such as acid reflux, bloating and indigestion. Early dining is also linked to better blood sugar control, as insulin sensitivity is higher in the evening compared to late night.”

Dining early in Dubai

“Dubai’s dining landscape evolves rapidly, and restaurants must remain attentive to behavioural shifts driven by traffic, work culture, economic factors or lifestyle changes,” says Ahmed Mansour, general manager, of SPK Dubai. “Flexibility in timings, pricing structures and menu design, combined with a strong understanding of the surrounding community, allows restaurants to remain both relevant and sustainable.”

For the UAE’s restaurateurs, the traffic plays a significant role in the rise of early dining and how best to accommodate those who prefer to wait for road congestion to reduce before they head home.

SPK Dubai hosts a Sunset Escape menu between 5pm and 8pm from Monday to Friday. Photo: SPK Dubai Info

“Many professionals finish their workday just as traffic across Dubai reaches its peak. As traffic becomes an increasing challenge, restaurants have a clear opportunity to position themselves as venues that help guests reclaim time rather than lose it,” adds Mansour.

For other outlets, weather and time of year are also factors determining whether early dining options should be offered year-round or seasonally.

“At Jumeirah Al Qasr, we are seeing a shifting pattern towards guests choosing to dine earlier in the day, particularly between 5pm and 7pm, with this most evident at French Riviera Beach and Onda by Pierchic,” says a spokesperson for Jumeirah. “We view this as a seasonal preference rather than long term, largely influenced by the winter months when guests are eager to enjoy the outdoors and the ambience of golden hour. Beachside venues and those with uninterrupted sunset views naturally attract guests outside traditional dining times.”

While seasonality will play a part, Gaur stresses the need for restaurants to pay more attention to the dusk dining slot, saying viewing it as “downtime” is a mistake. “This time slot holds real potential if treated with intention,” says Gaur.

“Rather than simply offering reduced prices on existing large dishes, operators should consider creating menus specifically designed for that window. Smaller plates, more variety and offerings that encourage sharing tend to resonate strongly with early diners. The format should feel distinct rather than a scaled-down version of dinner.”

Early dinning menus to try in Dubai

Michelin-starred Jamavar's pared-back Golden Hour menu includes small eats such as jackfruit bhel and chicken 65. Photo: Jamavar Info

Jamavar Dubai

The Michelin-starred Indian restaurant serves a Golden Hour menu daily from 4pm to 7pm. The pared-back offerings include small eats including kathal bhel, samosa papdi chaat and chicken 65.

Address Residences Opera District, Downtown Dubai; 04 553 7852

Roka Dubai

Highlighting the celebrated flavours of its Japanese robatayaki cuisine from 6pm between Sunday and Thursday, the restaurant offers a Taste of Roka set menu for Dh195. The selection includes yellowtail sashimi, crispy prawn, avocado and dark sweet soy and beef dumplings.

The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, Dubai; 04 439 7171

SAL Sunset Lounge

The poolside lounge serves early dinner during the cooler months at 5pm from Wednesday to Monday at a minimum spend of Dh20. The menu features an array of tapas-style bites including Wagyu beef sliders and baby gem lobster.

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Dubai; 800 323 232

SPK Dubai

From 5pm to 8pm on weekdays, SPK Dubai at the H Hotel invites guests to drop in after work to avoid rush-hour traffic and enjoy an early dinner. Costing Dh160 per person, the menu comprises a starter, main, dessert and two non-alcoholic beverages, and dishes such as crispy duck salad, tempura prawns and spinach and ricotta ravioli.

Trade Centre First, Dubai; 050 910 5606