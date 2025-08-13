Is hustle culture dead? How Gen Z is embracing slow living

Every morning, Sunaira Sohail, 21, starts her day with a leisurely cup of chai, no screens in sight. For the PR assistant, it's a small daily ritual that helps her feel grounded before work begins.

Similarly, product manager Sunidhi Kashyap, 25, starts her day with tea, incense and journaling. It's her five minutes of quiet time.

“For me, slow living means being present and more in tune with my emotions,” says Kashyap. Like many of her Gen Z peers living and working in the UAE, she's consciously shifting her mindset and habits towards slowing down.

While fast-paced cities such as Dubai might seem at odds with "slow living", that's precisely why many people who have recently entered the workforce are making an effort to reject so-called hustle culture.

Spending time in nature, daily pauses and grounding rituals have become the priority, rather than "proving themselves" with late nights in the office, or overworking in hopes to quickly climb the corporate ladder.

“In a fast-paced world, slowing down is a form of self-care,” says Harley Sabater, a healthcare professional living in Abu Dhabi. Alongside his healthcare role, Sabater also has a decade of experience in conducting gardening workshops, where he has witnessed this shift first hand, noting how Gen Z embrace mindful living and balance.

A shift to slower living

Hustle culture glorifies non-stop productivity that includes long work hours, side gigs and packed weekends often at the cost of rest. Social media helps to fuel this, equating success with output.

Gen Z are making time for more mindful practises instead of only prioritising work. Getty Images

But now fomo (fear of missing out) is giving way to jomo (joy of missing out), as people are seeking quieter, more meaningful lives.

Shaikha Alhemeiri, clinical psychologist and senior student counsellor at Zayed University, Dubai, says there’s been a clear shift in how young people prioritise mental health in the UAE. “I’ve noticed more interest in therapy, mindfulness and tackling anxiety and burnout,” she adds.

National campaigns, schools and social media have helped normalise these conversations. This generation is more open despite the stigma. Workplaces too are evolving, with wellness breaks and quiet spaces becoming more common.

What’s driving the shift?

Working late and skipping lunch breaks, not so long ago, was equated with professionalism and dedication. But as wellness has entered the mainstream, younger generations are no longer willing to put up with the mental, physical and emotional toll such habits take.

Highly stressful situations have often resulted in a "breaking point". Sohail’s turning point came during her final university semester, juggling deadlines, internships and the pressure of online presence. “I didn’t realise how much I was pretending I wasn’t exhausted,” she reflects. “I only allowed myself to rest when it started to affect my health.”

That recognition marked a new beginning, and for the first time, she gave herself permission to pause.

Kashyap had a similar realisation after a year in the corporate world. “It’s easy to get caught up in constant busyness and lose sight of yourself,” she says. After a week of long hours, skipped meals and restless nights, she felt drained. “My body was exhausted, my mind overstimulated. That’s when I knew something had to change.”

These pressures are prompting many towards thoughtful living – valuing emotional honesty and stability. The Reward Gateway 2024 Workplace Wellbeing report shows that 18 to 24-year-olds face the highest financial stress (59 per cent), feel most disconnected at work (71 per cent) and are likeliest to consider a job change (37 per cent). While pay matters, many prefer flexible, supportive environments – 44 per cent would choose well-being over a 10 per cent raise.

Workplace expectations are changing among Gen Z. Getty Images

And the global landscape will continue to change as Gen Z's influence within it grows. Many choose entrepreneurship, flexibility and skilled jobs over traditional paths. When entering the workforce, they prioritise autonomy, purpose and growth – and expect workplaces to reflect that.

“There’s a noticeable shift in this generation’s mindset,” observes Alhemeiri. They are turning inward, building awareness and finding ways to manage stress.

“Going forward, I’d choose better work-life balance over a higher title or salary,” says Kaushik, after three intense start-up years.

Gen Z also faces mounting pressures from constant connectivity, says Alhemeiri. “In the past, global issues appeared on the news occasionally. Now, young people are exposed to distressing headlines all the time.” Add that exposure to constant social media comparisons and unrealistic standards, and their digital worlds feel draining.

Like every generation before them, Gen Z also inherits the pressure to appear as though they "have it all together".

“But the truth is, it’s totally okay to not be okay.” Real resilience, Alhemeiri explains, is about recognising when things are hard and allowing space to feel. “That’s actually what helps people grow and heal in the long run.”

Mindful rituals

Micro-practises are key to integrated slow living into the necessities of daily life, from mindful tea-making and crochet to deep breathing sessions.

Kashyap prioritises breakfast, takes daily walks, does yoga and follows an evening routine. “Even small changes like sitting down to eat or stepping outside help me stay grounded.”

Sohail, meanwhile, makes time to wind down each evening now. First, by taking time to be offline – reading a book, with music in the background and dim lighting – which makes for a calming setting. "Even baking or tidying helps me feel present," she adds.

Others tend to plants or herbs. “Gardening brings a sense of calm and mindfulness. A single Monstera can spark joy, connection and confidence more than decor, it’s a lifestyle shift,” says Sabater.

Gentle exercise can also allow people to live more mindfully, putting them in the present moment. Getty Images

Finding time for connection also helps. “My best friend and I often talk about rest, presence and just being gentler with ourselves,” shares Sohail. “Having someone who values the same kind of pace really helps, especially when the rest of the world still feels like it’s racing ahead."

For those looking to take a leaf out of Gen Z's herb garden, Alhemeiri advices: “You don’t have to change everything overnight, start small, start slow. Five quiet minutes can be enough, give yourself time, be gentle. You’re human, not a machine.”

