Abu Dhabi hotels offer free entry to three Saadiyat Island museums

Guests staying at hotels across Abu Dhabi can avail themselves of complimentary access to three museums in Saadiyat Cultural District.

The limited-time campaign, launched by Experience Abu Dhabi, part of the emirate's Department of Culture and Tourism, runs until April 5. It applies to bookings of at least two nights, offering free access to Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

Experience Abu Dhabi says more than 170 hotels across the emirate are participating, and guests can collect passes for the museums that appeal to them through the hotel concierge on arrival. Participating hotels include Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi.

Zayed National Museum opened last December. It presents more than 300,000 years of history of the land that is now the UAE. The structure spans interconnected galleries, exhibition halls, educational areas and public spaces beneath five steel towers designed to evoke the wings of a falcon.

Louvre Abu Dhabi's famed 'rain of light' dome is designed by French architect Jean Nouvel. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi opened in November. It spans 35,000 square metres and takes visitors on a 13.8-billion-year journey through time and space. The skeleton of Stan, the 11.7-metre-tall Tyrannosaurus rex, a 7-billion-year-old meteorite and a recreation of Abu Dhabi from 7 million years ago, are among the star attractions.

In 2017, Louvre Abu Dhabi became the first completed museum to open Saadiyat Cultural District. It represents a global museum in the Arab world organised around the idea of a “connected history of art”. World-famous masterpieces such as Leonardo da Vinci’s La Belle Ferronniere and Jacques-Louis David’s Napoleon Crossing the Alps helped introduce the museum to international audiences, while Abu Dhabi has steadily built its own permanent collection, too.

Saadiyat Island at large is hosting several events this week, including Athar Festival at Manarat Al Saadiyat, running until Sunday. Organised by Awqaf Abu Dhabi, the festival features workshops, performances and local business stalls, with proceeds supporting an endowment for orphan care.

The move comes as regional conflict continues to affect the UAE’s live events calendar. The Offlimits Music Festival has been moved to November 21 at Etihad Park, with headliners Shakira and the Jonas Brothers still set to perform, while Christina Aguilera’s concert, also at Etihad Arena, which was originally scheduled for April 24 has been rescheduled to September 25. Tickets for both events remain valid for the new dates.