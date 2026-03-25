UAE concerts and events postponed amid conflict, from Shakira and Comic Con to Art Dubai

The events industry in the UAE is recalibrating as regional conflict disrupts airspace and touring schedules. The majority of organisers are moving dates rather than outright cancelling, as flight delays and shipping issues complicate plans for large-scale shows.

Case in point: Abu Dhabi’s Offlimits Music Festival.

Originally scheduled for April, the concert featuring Shakira and the Jonas Brothers has been pushed to November, with the headline acts still set to perform at Etihad Park.

Across the Emirates, promoters are rescheduling fairs, summits and concerts, keeping tickets valid while working around travel plans and venue availability.

Here are major events that have been rescheduled, and their new dates.

Art Dubai: May 14 to 17 at Madinat Jumeirah

Art Dubai will follow a 'flexible format', say organisers. Photo: Art Dubai Info

Art Dubai, originally scheduled for April, will now take place from May 14 to 17 at Madinat Jumeirah.

Organisers said the decision follows discussions with stakeholders and reflects the importance of maintaining a platform that supports the region’s galleries, artists and institutions.

“This edition will take the form of a more focused and flexible format, bringing together galleries, artists and institutions through a combination of presentations, collaborations and public programming,” the organisers said.

Arabian Travel Market: August 17 to 20 at DWTC

ATM, which was originally meant to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 4 to 7, typically brings together more than 55,000 travel professionals from over 160 countries. Exhibitors include tourism boards, airlines and hotel groups, alongside a conference programme focused on travel technology, sustainability and the use of artificial intelligence in the sector.

The decision to postpone the event from May to August “reflects our commitment to ensuring that everyone can participate at this important industry gathering”, said exhibition director Danielle Curtis.

Middle East Film and Comic Con: September 11 to 13 at ADNEC

The event puts on cosplay competitions. Jeffrey E Biteng / The National Info

Originally scheduled to take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in April, the event is one of the region’s largest pop culture conventions. It attracts fans of film, television, comics, gaming and anime, and features celebrity guest appearances, artist alleys, cosplay competitions, panel discussions and live performances.

Organisers said on social media the new dates were selected “to ensure the best possible experience with an exciting line-up of celebrity guests, comic creators and exhibitors”, adding that existing tickets will remain valid. Further announcements on guests, performances and competitions are to follow.

Megacampus Summit Dubai: September 19 to 20 at Coca-Cola Arena

The summit, which was scheduled to take place on March 6 and 7, typically brings together founders, investors and technology leaders, with filmmaker James Cameron and champion chess player Magnus Carlsen among those initially announced as speakers.

It is not yet clear if they will appear on the rescheduled dates in September, with organisers saying further details will be announced.

Offlimits Music Festival: November 21 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

The music festival, originally scheduled for April, has been moved to November 21 at Etihad Park. The line-up is expected to remain intact, including Shakira and the Jonas Brothers, positioning the event as one of the season’s largest pop-led concerts in the capital.

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi: December 8 to 10 at Manarat Al Saadiyat

The summit has been held in April for the past few years, but will be take place from December 8 to 10 at Manarat Al Saadiyat this year. The forum brings together policymakers, artists and cultural leaders for panels and commissions focused on creative industries, heritage and cultural exchange.

Amr Diab, Date TBC, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets will remain valid for Amr Diab’s Dubai show. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Amr Diab was due to perform at Coca-Cola Arena on April 4, but the concert has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced. The show was expected to draw a large regional audience for the Egyptian pop star’s return to Dubai. Organisers said tickets will remaining valid once a new date is finalised.