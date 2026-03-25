  • About 290 US soldiers injured so far, report says
  • Trump's approval rating drops to lowest point of second term
  • Iran appoints new security chief to replace assassinated Larijani
  • UAE Armed Forces contractor martyred in Iranian attack on Bahrain
  • Pakistan offers to host peace talks to end war
  • Iran holding world economy hostage, Kuwaiti oil boss says
  • QatarEnergy declares force majeure on LNG contracts
  • Lebanon withdraws approval of Iranian ambassador
  • World Economic Forum postpones Saudi Arabia summit
  • Iran halts natural gas exports to Turkey after Pars field attack
  • Jordanians banned from stockpiling petrol
Updated: March 25, 2026, 2:28 AM