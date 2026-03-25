- About 290 US soldiers injured so far, report says
- Trump's approval rating drops to lowest point of second term
- Iran appoints new security chief to replace assassinated Larijani
- UAE Armed Forces contractor martyred in Iranian attack on Bahrain
- Pakistan offers to host peace talks to end war
- Iran holding world economy hostage, Kuwaiti oil boss says
- QatarEnergy declares force majeure on LNG contracts
- Lebanon withdraws approval of Iranian ambassador
- World Economic Forum postpones Saudi Arabia summit
- Iran halts natural gas exports to Turkey after Pars field attack
- Jordanians banned from stockpiling petrol
Updated: March 25, 2026, 2:28 AM