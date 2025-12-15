UAE airlines given green light for more Manila flights

UAE national airlines have been granted permission to run more flights to Manila to boost air connectivity between the two nations as passenger demand continues to rise.

The development came following consultations between the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority and the Civil Aeronautics Board of the Philippines, state new agency Wam reported on Monday.

"This step reflects the close co-operation between the UAE and the Philippines in civil aviation," GCAA director general Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said.

It also "underscores our commitment to enhancing air connectivity and meeting passenger needs, supporting the sustainable growth of the sector and strengthening people-to-people links between our two countries".

Currently, UAE airlines including Emirates and Etihad Airways fly direct to Manila from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively. Others such as Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines also run daily flights to the UAE.

The UAE is home to more than 660,000 Filipinos and the two countries have strong ties spanning sectors including trade and economy.

The total volume of non-oil trade between two countries reached about $940 million in 2024. In the first half of this year, it was $257.7 million, Wam reported in August.

The two countries are also looking to bolster trade ties through a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which is expected to be signed soon. The UAE launched its Cepa programme in 2021 to reduce tariffs and remove trade bottlenecks with select countries through simpler customs procedures and rules.

The UAE is also investing in the Philippines' economy, notably in the energy sector. In January, Abu Dhabi clean energy company Masdar signed agreements to develop renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 1 gigawatt, marking its entry into the country.