Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and chairman of Masdar, with Mark Carney, chair and head of transition investing at Brookfield. Photo: Masdar
Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and chairman of Masdar, with Mark Carney, chair and head of transition investing at Brookfield. Photo: Masdar

Business

Energy

Masdar to acquire Spanish renewable developer Saeta in $762 million deal

The Brookfield Renewable-owned operator of wind power assets has an enterprise value of $1.3 billion

Sarmad Khan
Sarmad Khan

September 24, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week