New GCC aviation authority to have its headquarters in UAE

The UAE’s aviation regulator on Saturday welcomed the country's selection as the headquarters of a new GCC Civil Aviation Authority.

The decision was made by the supreme council of the Gulf Co-operation Council during its summit in Bahrain this week.

The UAE's civil aviation regulator said the move to have the Emirates host the headquarters reflected a clear direction towards strengthening Gulf integration in aviation.

This will create unprecedented growth opportunities not only across the Gulf but internationally, the General Civil Aviation Authority added.

It is also expected to lead to more harmonisation on regulations and strategies across one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation regions.

Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Tourism and chairman of the GCAA, said the decision represents a milestone in the journey of Gulf co-operation, reflecting the vision of the six-country bloc to build an integrated aviation system supporting trade, tourism and economic development.

“Hosting the headquarters of the GCC Civil Aviation Authority strengthens the UAE’s strategic position and reinforces its leadership in international aviation, while highlighting its pivotal role in developing the sector across the region,” said Mr Bin Touq.

“This decision also reflects the GCC states’ commitment to enhancing integration in strategic sectors, particularly civil aviation, supporting the region’s position as a global hub for air transport and logistics and boosting its competitiveness at both regional and international levels.”

Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of the GCAA, said the decision marks a new phase of Gulf co-ordination.

He added that the UAE’s selection as the headquarters reflects confidence in the country’s regulatory expertise and institutional capabilities in civil aviation development.

The new passenger terminal planned for Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

More details about the GCC Civil Aviation Authority are expected soon. But it comes as the GCC plays an ever more significant role in global aviation. The UAE is a business and tourism hub, as it drives to diversify its economy and bolster non-oil sectors.

The UAE's airports are forecast to collectively handle 155 million passengers in 2025 - up five per cent compared to last year - as the country seeks to attract more international travellers, investments and global events.

Dubai International Airport is the world’s busiest by international passengers, while the UAE is home to major airlines such as Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and flydubai.

At Dubai Airshow last month, Emirates airline ordered another 65 Boeing 777-9 jets, cementing its position as the world's largest buyer of wide-body aircraft.

Abu Dhabi opened its huge new terminal in 2024 renaming it Zayed International Airport, while Dubai is building a $35 billion new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South that is set to replace the existing airport when it opens.

The GCC is also home to other major airlines such as Qatar Airways and Gulf Air, while Saudi Arabia is planning new launches such as Riyadh Air to operate alongside existing airlines such as Saudia.

Saudi Arabia is also building a new mega-airport called King Salman International Airport in Riyadh.

The GCC is also pushing ahead with plans a Schengen-style unified GCC visa.

The tourist visa was first announced in 2023 and is expected to be trialled this year before any GCC-wide launch.

