Security and prosperity of Gulf states 'indivisible', says Bahrain's King Hamad

Leaders of Gulf nations on Wednesday stated their commitment to joint defence and shared economic strategies, at a summit in Bahrain.

“The security and prosperity of the Gulf states are indivisible,” King Hamad of Bahrain said at the opening session of the 46th Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) summit, hosted by his country for the eighth time.

“We reaffirm our joint commitment to addressing regional issues through dialogue,” he added.

Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Meshal, said “any aggression against one state in this council is considered aggression against the entire council”.

The statements came hours after GCC Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi said Gulf states are focused on finalising a joint defensive air shield “in the near future”.

He added that the meeting in Bahrain is “extremely important”, given the unprecedented attacks on Qatar earlier this year by Iran and Israel.

During another session, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni — invited as a special guest — said her country wants to deepen economic and diplomatic ties with the GCC. The Bahraini King and the GCC Secretary General echoed the same commitment.

After two sessions, Gulf leaders began closed-door talks, during which a final communique will be announced covering mutual, regional and international issues.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Manama. National Communication Centre (NCC)

The agenda includes urgent priorities such as completing the joint defence system, navigating conflict-related regional diplomacy and advancing economic partnerships.

On arrival at Sakhir Palace, the leaders were greeted by a display of Gulf heritage in its grand courtyard, including traditional Bahraini dances and ceremonial performances.

Sultan Haitham of Oman was the first leader to arrive in Bahrain. His attendance carries symbolic diplomatic weight: it is the first time an Omani Sultan has taken part in a GCC summit in person since Sultan Qaboos in 2011.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, led a high-level Emirati delegation, while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived by car from eastern Saudi Arabia, crossing the causeway linking the two countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, is leading his country's delegation.

Beyond diplomacy and conflict resolution, the GCC is increasingly focused on a sweeping economic transformation driven by innovation and artificial intelligence.

“The shared vision has helped anchor Gulf security,” King Hamad added.