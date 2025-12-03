Sultan Haitham of Oman arrives in Bahrain for the GCC summit. Photo: National Communication Centre
Sultan Haitham of Oman arrives in Bahrain for the GCC summit. Photo: National Communication Centre
Sultan Haitham of Oman arrives in Bahrain for the GCC summit. Photo: National Communication Centre
Sultan Haitham of Oman arrives in Bahrain for the GCC summit. Photo: National Communication Centre

News

MENA

Security and prosperity of Gulf states 'indivisible', says Bahrain's King Hamad

GCC leaders reiterate commitment to joint defence strategy at summit

Mohamad Ali Harisi
Mohamad Ali Harisi
Muharraq, Bahrain

December 03, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Leaders of Gulf nations on Wednesday stated their commitment to joint defence and shared economic strategies, at a summit in Bahrain.

“The security and prosperity of the Gulf states are indivisible,” King Hamad of Bahrain said at the opening session of the 46th Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) summit, hosted by his country for the eighth time.

“We reaffirm our joint commitment to addressing regional issues through dialogue,” he added.

Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Meshal, said “any aggression against one state in this council is considered aggression against the entire council”.

The statements came hours after GCC Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi said Gulf states are focused on finalising a joint defensive air shield “in the near future”.

He added that the meeting in Bahrain is “extremely important”, given the unprecedented attacks on Qatar earlier this year by Iran and Israel.

During another session, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni — invited as a special guest — said her country wants to deepen economic and diplomatic ties with the GCC. The Bahraini King and the GCC Secretary General echoed the same commitment.

After two sessions, Gulf leaders began closed-door talks, during which a final communique will be announced covering mutual, regional and international issues.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Manama. National Communication Centre (NCC)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Manama. National Communication Centre (NCC)

The agenda includes urgent priorities such as completing the joint defence system, navigating conflict-related regional diplomacy and advancing economic partnerships.

On arrival at Sakhir Palace, the leaders were greeted by a display of Gulf heritage in its grand courtyard, including traditional Bahraini dances and ceremonial performances.

Sultan Haitham of Oman was the first leader to arrive in Bahrain. His attendance carries symbolic diplomatic weight: it is the first time an Omani Sultan has taken part in a GCC summit in person since Sultan Qaboos in 2011.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, led a high-level Emirati delegation, while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived by car from eastern Saudi Arabia, crossing the causeway linking the two countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, is leading his country's delegation.

Beyond diplomacy and conflict resolution, the GCC is increasingly focused on a sweeping economic transformation driven by innovation and artificial intelligence.

“The shared vision has helped anchor Gulf security,” King Hamad added.

Updated: December 03, 2025, 12:17 PM
BahrainGCC

Most popular today

1

Sheikh Mohamed shares footage of family life as UAE marks National Day

2

My Dubai Salary: ‘From earning Dh8,000 on my first job, I now draw Dh40,000 as a start-up founder’

3

Cartoon for December 3, 2025

4

'Give me your hand, Zayed': How a meeting of two rulers led to UAE's formation

5

First look: Inside Zayed National Museum, an awesome landmark befitting the UAE’s rich history

6

Where to watch National Day fireworks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

7

Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung to release 500 devices in the UAE

8

My Own Home: Landscape gardener helps revamp Dh4.5m villa in Dubai's growing Tilal Al Ghaf

9

Bill Gates to unveil major investment at Abu Dhabi Finance Week as global leaders converge

10

'Gateway to culture': Zayed National Museum takes centre stage as Eid Al Etihad show tells UAE's story