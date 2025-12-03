Security, diplomacy and innovation top agenda at Gulf summit in Bahrain

Gulf leaders are meeting in Bahrain on Wednesday for an “extremely important” summit at a time when the fast-changing region gets torn between the drive to build booming economies and the drag of ongoing conflicts.

Their 46th ordinary summit is set to take on a string of urgent issues, from finalising a joint defence system to navigating conflict-related regional diplomacy and advancing economic partnerships.

The agenda highlights how the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) has steadily grown into a key player in recent decades, shaping Middle East policies and taking on a larger role in international diplomacy.

The six Gulf states have been keen to project their alignment on major issues, even as they maintain different approaches on several key files. "We are one voice and one position” and “our foreign policy is unified," GCC Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi said ahwead og the meeting.

"This is an extremely important summit," he affirmed.

Sultan Haitham of Oman was the first leader to arrive on Wednesday. His attendance carries a symbolic diplomatic weight as it's the first time an Omani Sultan has taken part in a GCC summit in person since Sultan Qaboos in 2011.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, is leading a high-level Emirati delegation at the meeting, held in Bahrain for the eighth time.

"Challenges facing the Arab world, along with key international issues, require constant co-ordination, and that lies at the heart of this summit," said Khalil Ibrahim Al Thawadi, former Assistant Secretary General at the Arab League.

Flags of GCC states in Bahrain ahead of a Gulf summit. Mohamad Ali Harisi / The National

He referred to Gaza, where Gulf states led mediation efforts and ultimately secured a ceasefire despite repeated Israeli breaches; to Lebanon, where they played a central role in stabilising the country after the Hezbollah war.

And also from Syria, now seeking footing one year after the regime’s fall, with Gulf states among the first to embrace the new authorities through investment and diplomacy, to Sudan, where Gulf nations have jointly pushed for a ceasefire and a return to civilian rule.

'Collective security'

The last ordinary GCC summit was held in Kuwait last December. Since then, the Middle East has shifted into an entirely new phase of heightened tension with continuous shocks, including the direct Iran–Israel war in June.

One of the biggest shocks was the two attacks on Qatar, which prompted an immediate response from Gulf capitals and pushed the GCC to accelerate discussions on new joint defence strategies, including the long-delayed regional missile-defence shield.

GCC summit logo in Muharraq, Bahrain. Mohamad Ali Harisi / The National

On Tuesday, Mr Budaiwi said Gulf states are focused on finalising the joint system. “What matters most, and what we hope to complete, is the joint defence shield that we are working on with our partners. There are technical matters involved, but God willing, we will reach this goal in the near future,” he told reporters.

The first Qatar attack involved an Iranian missile strike on the Al Udeid US base. Weeks later, Israel carried out a strike on a Hamas meeting in Doha. The two attacks underscored the need for a unified Gulf defensive posture.

In the aftermath, Qatar moved to strengthen its external security umbrella, announcing an expanded defence agreement with the US covering bases, co-ordination and training.

“We want to preserve the geography of the GCC by strengthening our collective security and confronting threats together," said Omani expert Salem Al Jehouri.

Away from diplomacy and conflict resolution, the GCC is increasingly focused on a deep economic transformation driven by innovation and artificial intelligence. This shift includes major investment in data centres, advanced technology infrastructure and a new wave of digital initiatives.

For Mr Al Budaiwi, this is one of the central items on leaders’ agendas at the summit, alongside discussions on fresh economic agreements with countries such as South Korea.

“Cybersecurity and AI projects are at the heart of the summit. Gulf states want to push ahead with joint protection and innovation,” said Bahraini political expert Buthaina Khalifa.

