The first EU-GCC summit was held in Brussels last October. The EU and GCC have been successful in many regards. However, both continue to face challenges, some of them shared. Courtesy: EU
The first EU-GCC summit was held in Brussels last October. The EU and GCC have been successful in many regards. However, both continue to face challenges, some of them shared. Courtesy: EU

Opinion

Comment

The GCC and EU have much to learn from each other

Omar Al-Ubaydli is director of economics and energy studies at Derasat in Bahrain and a columnist for The National

May 02, 2025